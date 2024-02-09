It took more than 200 years before a black actor was cast as Shakespeare's Othello

Today it makes sense for us to see James Earl Jones, Mehki Phifer, Avery Brooks and Augusta native Laurence Fishburne play the role, but it wasn't always like that.

There are probably many reasons why light-skinned men have always gotten this role, one being the shortage of black actors in the 17th and 18th centuries. There was also the racist idea that black people did not have the ability to understand Shakespeare or project the emotions of the play.

However, Ira Aldridge's 1825 portrait billed as being the first by a black actor wasted that argument.

The anti-abolitionist lobby claimed that the enslaved population lacked the intellectual capacity to care for themselves, Tony Howard Warwick in England The university wrotebut the sight and sound of Aldridge playing a large role on a sacred stage defied this propaganda.

Paul Robeson was the first African American to play the role of Othello in a major production in the United States, and the first black actor to play the role since Aldridge, according to the Harvard Library. His moment came in 1945.

I think Shakespeare is something that a lot of black artists have a hard time relating to, said Marlon Burnley, assistant professor of directing at Kennesaw State University.

You see Shakespeare and you say, “Oh, that's not for me, because historically it's been white men who play these roles, who do these plays.” And so it's quite difficult to overcome this obstacle.

Burnley landed the coveted role while he was a graduate student at the University of Georgia.

He said he was very committed to introducing Shakespeare to his students.

We have a very diverse population, so it's important to me to help them find their place in this work, because I think it can be very helpful to them, he said. I think it can be stimulating.

Aldridge and Robeson found their place, despite the stereotype, even if it took 200 years to get there.

Ira Aldridge

If you don't know Ira Frederick Aldridge, you're probably not alone. Few black actors from the 19th century are household names.

Although Shakespeare's five-act play was first performed in 1604, Aldridge was not performed until 1825. For more than 200 years, white men played the African general.

Aldridge may have been the first black actor to play Othello, but Othello was not his first role.

Born in New York in 1807, he joined the African Grove Theater as a teenager. The African Grove was managed and catered to the black community.

(When performing plays written by the Bard, including Richard III and Hamlet, black actors (playing white characters) were beaten on the orders of rival theater managers, ridiculed and arrested. Howard wrote. When the theater was burned to the ground, the artists took to the road.

Aldridge went to England.

Across the Atlantic, he was seen as either a hero or a villain. He performed primarily in abolitionist-friendly towns, where he was honored for his performances. This praise made him a target at Covent Garden in London.

When he reprized the role of Othello at Covent, critics objected to his race, youth and inexperience, from the Folger Shakespeare Library.

Never really accepted by the London elite, Aldridge began touring in 1852. He performed as far away as Imperial Russia, notably in Poland and Ukraine, according to the British Library.

Aldridge died in Poland, just weeks after his 60th birthday.

A long funeral procession passed through the town, with members of the local theatrical society carrying his medals and orders on red velvet cushions and a laurel wreath, while local people covered his grave with flowers, the library wrote .

As lauded as Aldridge was in some parts of the world, it was another century before the second black actor recited the Othello monologues on a big stage.

Credit: The British Library Credit: The British Library

Paul Robeson

PBS described Robeson as the embodiment of the 20th century Renaissance man. He was an exceptional athlete, actor, singer, cultural scholar, author and political activist.

Born in 1898 to a runaway slave who became a minister and a wife from a distinguished Philadelphia familyRobeson earned a scholarship to Rutgers University, where he was valedictorian.

After receiving his law degree from Columbia University Law School, he joined a law firm in the early 1920s. This did not last long, however, given the political climate of the time and the Robeson's activism.

Robeson left that life and began one as an actor. He played the lead role in Eugene O'Neill's All Gods Chillun Got Wings (1924) and The Emperor Jones (1925).

He was also a singer and his performance of Ol Man River in 1936, Showboat is a boat that most people recognize and know by heart.

Cast as Othello on Broadway in 1942, his interpretation ran for nearly 300 performances and, according to PBS, is still considered one of the great American Shakespeare productions.

His advocacy for desegregation of the military, abolition of anti-lynching laws, and other human rights causes led to him being labeled a communist. He was named by Senator Joseph McCarthy as a major threat to democracy. June 12, 1956Robeson testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, where he was questioned about his political speech, associations, and party affiliation.

The committee revoked his passport and it was eight years before he could travel abroad again, but those years took their toll. He suffered from depression to the point of undergoing shock treatments.

Robeson retired to Philadelphia and lived in seclusion until his death in 1976. There were no plaques, awards or flowers at the time.