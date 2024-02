Badlands, new “Predator” film, in preparation with Dan Trachtenberg – The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and 20th Century Studios are on the hunt again. Trachtenberg, who earned an Emmy nomination for his 2022 film Predator movie Preyreturns to the sci-fi action and horror franchise to direct a new opus. Title Badlandsthe new Predator feature is not a sequel to Prey, which takes place in 1719 and centers on a young Comanche woman forced to fight for survival against intergalactic hunters, but rather an entirely new story. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is said to take place in the future. As Preyhowever, it will also feature a female lead. Like with Prey, Trachtenberg wrote the story with Patrick Aison, the latter signing the screenplay. The project has been operating under wraps for some time and is far enough along that a July production start is planned. Badlands is not the only one Predator ongoing project. The surprise success of Prey went from critics to audiences and reinvigorated the franchise. The studio is now planning a multitude of Predator projects, with Trachtenberg at the center. 20th Century had no comment. Predator was the muscular 1987 action film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura as commandos hunted in a jungle by a fearsome alien. John McTiernan directed the film, which helped solidify Schwarzenegger's star power. Three sequels followed – 1990s Predator 22010s Predatorsand 2018 The predator – with Prey considered a prequel. The franchise has also launched popular comic books (Marvel Comics last year published Predator vs. Wolverine) and video games. Prey proved to be a huge streaming success when it debuted on Hulu, setting viewing records for the streamer. But originally the film was made with a theatrical release in mind. But this changed during the 20th Sale of Century to Disney; according to sources, the Fox-owned studio had a production deal with HBO, which meant that Prey reportedly went to a rival studio after its theatrical release. With the strengthening of streaming services being a top priority in these intense days of The Streaming Wars, and with the pandemic still hampering the box office, new owner Disney felt that releasing the film on Hulu was the best option. Trachtenberg caught Hollywood's attention with 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane, a tense and clausterphobic entry in the JJ Abrams-produced Cloverfield film series. It is replaced by CAA and Grandview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/new-predator-movie-badlands-1235820958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos