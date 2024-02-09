Entertainment
'Quiet on Set' Documentary Series Examines Child Actor Abuse Allegations
A documentary series about Memphis native Dan Schneider and the alleged abuse of Nickelodeon stars is set to be released next month.
“Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television” is a four-part documentary series that premieres on Sunday, March 17. The series is expected to delve into Schneider's importance at Nickelodeon at the turn of the century as well as alleged abuse and discrimination that child actors and staff would have suffered during their stay on the sets.
Investigation Discovery has released the trailer for “Quiet on Set,” which alludes to Schneider's behavior on set and touches on the topic of sexual assault.
Here's what we know about Dan Schneider and the docuseries.
Who is Dan Schneider?
Schneidera White Station High School alumnus, began his acting career in the late 1980s. He worked on several films and the sitcom “Head of Class” It was in 1988 that Schneider began working for Nickelodeon to develop a new sketch comedy show for children.
During his time at Nickelodeon, Schneider wrote and produced “All that,” “Kenan and Kel,” “Amanda's Show,” “What I like about you,” “Drake and Josh,” “Zoe 101,” “iCarly,” “Victorious,” And “Henri Danger” among other shows and films.
What are the allegations against Dan Schneider from his Nickelodeon days?
In 2018, it was announced that Nickelodeon was parting ways with Schneider due to complaints about his alleged behavior. It was reported that Schneider's temperament as well as his positions on the feet of young actresses who worked for him were the reasons for the termination of the contract.
THE New York Times reported in 2021 that Nickelodeon's parent company found evidence of Schneider verbally abusing his colleagues on set and via email. The investigation found no evidence of sexual behavior.
In 2022, InSider reported that Schneider had been accused of gender discrimination by former actors and employees. He also indicated that he would ask his female colleagues for massages.
These allegations and reports all lead to the documentary series on Schneider which will include interviews with former colleagues, actors and actresses from the films and shows he worked on at Nickelodeon.
Dan Schneider, Nickelodeon documentary 2024
The trailer for the series mentions discussions of Schneider's character on set, as well as reports of pedophiles working on set and a child actor who was sexually abused in 2004. It is expected that the series will tackle each of these topics and more over the course of four episodes.
“Quiet on Set” will feature commentary from former actors, writers, producers and more. Each recounts their personal experiences of discrimination and abuse while working on Nickelodeon shows.
When does Investigative Discovery’s “Quiet on Set” air?
Two episodes will air on Sunday March 17 and two episodes on Monday March 18. Both nights, episodes will air at 8 p.m. CST and run until 10 p.m. on Investigative Discovery.
