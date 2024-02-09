“Gentle Larceny,” a one-man show featuring actor Ligonier, will be presented at the Unity Hotel





When he began planning his nonprofit theater company, Stephen Schrum, a former professor at the University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg, wanted to seek out works that deviated from traditional theater production. Without a dedicated room to perform in, Schrum said he hopes to adapt the medium to fit into new and unique performance spaces. In this spirit, Studio Storyz The first production will be a one-woman play that Schrum says doesn't really resemble a play, and it will be staged at a Unity hotel. “Gentle Larceny” is the story of Wilson Mizner, whom Schrum describes as a “storyteller, storyteller, bon vivant, real estate developer and entrepreneur, playwright, screenwriter and part-time gentleman, full-time con artist, gambler, hustler and con artist.” . The play, written by Terry Hamilton, came to Schrum through his fiancée, Joyce Graham. “She knew someone who knew the playwright, and at one point she handed it to me to read and think about producing it,” Schrum said. “The piece is a slightly offbeat work. This doesn't read like an ordinary play, with a beginning, middle and end, conflict and resolution following the development of a character arc. Schrum said the play unfolds more in the form of a person telling their life story. To tell this story, he turned to one of his former students at Pitt-Greensburg, Cletus McConville. “I followed Steve in his work before I was a student and got to know him pretty well,” said McConville, 30, of Ligonier, who graduated from Pitt-Greensburg in 2016 and now works as a tax assessor of Westmoreland County. “He was kind of my mentor for those four years and it continued.” McConville said he was excited about the challenge of a one-man show. “I like it because over the course of his story, he interacts with people from all walks of life, and I can pretend to be those people for these little 10-second bursts,” he said. “For me, it’s a lot of fun. I'm flattered that Steve thought of me to come do this. Schrum is excited to not only present StoryZ Studio's first performance, but also to work with the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Unity to bring it to the stage. “It’s great to be able to collaborate with a local venue,” he said. “When I was in Berkeley, I was always excited to see the San Francisco Mime Troupe, where they would just come to town, set up their truck and perform. That's kind of what we'd like to do. “Gentle Larceny” will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 8 and 9 at SpringHill Suites, 115 Arnold Palmer Drive in Unity. Tickets are $10 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Patrick Varine is a TribLive reporter covering Delmont, Export and Murrysville. He is a native of western Pennsylvania and joined the Trib in 2010 after working as a reporter and editor for the former Dover Post Co. in Delaware. He can be contacted at [email protected].

