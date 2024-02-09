Hollywood Reporter mocks Musk for secret source document released four years ago





The latest headlines from our journalists across the United States delivered straight to your inbox every weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from the United States Elon Musk announced on his online platform X that an anonymous source had sent him Disney's list of inclusion standards, only for a message to remind him Hollywood journalist journalist that they published it four years ago. An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney, the business mogul, released with the inclusion standards documents. It is mandatory institutionalized racism and sexism. However, Kim Masterseditor-in-chief at The Hollywood Reporter, reminded Mr. Musk of some exclusive reports made by his media in 2020. I guess the secret source read The Hollywood Reporter In 2020, when we published this, Ms. Masters wrote in response to the businessman. The Hollywood Reporter article pointed out that ABC, which operates under the Disney General Entertainment Content umbrella, was implementing new standards to strengthen representation. The inclusion standards documents include four different areas where the company wanted to increase its inclusiveness, such as on-screen representation, creative leadership, below the line, which included executive producers and production departments. production, as well as industry access and career developments. No wonder most of their content produced over the past few years sucks. Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield will crush the creative process! Mr. Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet. Mr. Musk is already helping pay for Mandalorian actor Gina Caranos' lawsuit against Disney (Getty) Mr. Musk then said he would be happy to cover all legal costs for any company employee who was discriminated against, citing inclusion standards on Twitter. If you have been discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc.), simply reply to this message for legal assistance, he promised. His offer attracted some familiar faces. Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian and keeping up with the Kardashians star, aired his own differences with Disney. Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never got me on the family show that I had been on since day one when it moved from E! she posted in response to Mr. Musk. Mr. Musk is no stranger to funding Disney's lawsuits, as recent reports revealed that the Tesla CEO is funding a lawsuit filed by actress Gina Carano, who accuses Disney of unfairly firing her over tweets. Carano, actor of Star Wars to show The Mandalorian, was fired in 2021 after she said she expressed conservative thoughts and opinions on social media, including on Twitter. Disney CEO Bob Iger received public criticism from Elon Musk (Getty) As a sign of X Corps' commitment to free speech, we are proud to provide financial support for Gina Caranos' lawsuit, allowing her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and of the ability to work without intimidation, harassment or discrimination, Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at Reuters. Mr. Musk's resentment toward Disney doesn't end there, as he also fell out with Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger. Disney is among the companies that decided to boycott their advertising on X, after Mr. Musk posted apparent support for an anti-Semitic message. In an onstage interview in November, Mr. Musk said: “Fuck you. Is that clear? Hey, Bob, if you're in the audience. That's what I feel, don't advertise, reported Vanity Fair. The independent has contacted Disney for comment.

