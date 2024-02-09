Entertainment
How Murdered Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick 'Testified' at Her Alleged Killer's Trial
“Tonight I was very scared. … It terrifies me that he has been obsessed with me for nine years and thinks about me every day.” These are the words Amie Harwick, a successful family therapist in Hollywood, wrote in an email after meeting her ex-boyfriend: Gareth Bourse.
A month later, she was dead.
Prosecutors believe a chance encounter at a red carpet event led Pursehouse to break into her home on Valentine's Day 2020. They say he attacked Harwick and made her falling from his third floor balcony. She later died from her injuries in hospital. Harwick was 38 years old.
Pursehouse was arrested the same day.
Correspondent Erin Moriarty was covering this case Since The Harwick Murder on February 15, 2020. Moriarty concludes his investigation in “Justice for Amie Harwick,” an all-new “48 Hours” airing Saturday, February 10 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Pursehouse was tried for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom in August 2023.
“It became very clear to me that… [Pursehouse’s] “Obsession motivated … his intention to kill her,” said assistant prosecutor Catherine Mariano.
Prosecutors believe the obsession with Harwick was ignited when Pursehouse saw her at an awards ceremony on Jan. 16, 2020 — about a month before her death. He was working at the event as a photographer.
“Gareth came up behind me and started yelling, 'Why are you here, why are you here?'” Harwick wrote hours after the red carpet incident. “He was sobbing, his head was in his hands, he was hyperventilating, he was contorting his face and shaking violently.”
In an exclusive interview with “48 Hours,” Amie's mother, Penny Harwick, recalled that Amie told her about that night and that she hadn't seen Pursehouse in almost a decade.
“He called her a bitch and… he told her she had ruined his life,” Penny Harwick said. “And she just told me how scared she was. … And she said, 'Mom, I went into therapist mode. I just tried to calm him down.'”
After speaking to Pursehouse for nearly an hour, Amie Harwick left the event very concerned and began considering increased security measures, such as surveillance cameras, pepper spray, and sharing her location with her close friend, Robert Coshland.
Coshland says sharing her phone's location was one of the few things Harwick felt she could do to feel safe. Harwick had received a restraining order against Pursehouse when they separated years before, but it had long expired.
Although Harwick found Pursehouse's behavior at the awards ceremony troubling because he hadn't specifically threatened her, Coshland said she didn't think going to the police would help. Still, he said, Harwick was very worried.
“That's when she said, 'Look, if anything happens to me, he did it,'” Coshland recalled.
It was Coshland who discovered the email two months after his friend's death and shared it with investigators.
During the prosecution's opening statements, Assistant Prosecutor Victor Avila told the jury how Pursehouse killed Harwick.
“He strangled her… lifted her over the balcony and dropped her to her death.”
During the defense's opening statement, defense attorney Evan Franzel told the jury that meeting Harwick at that awards ceremony plunged Pursehouse into “a deep, debilitating depression” and that the only way to escape going out was talking to Amie on Valentine's Day 2020.
“His only intention that night was to talk to him,” Franzel said.
Although the defense admitted to the jury that Pursehouse had broken into Harwick's house, they denied that he had intended to kill Harwick that night. Instead, Franzel told the jury that Pursehouse planned to kill himself that night.
During closing arguments, the defense presented a new theory about what happened at Harwick's home: that Harwick may have attacked Pursehouse.
“We don't know who initiated the physical confrontation,” said defense attorney Robin Bernstein-Lev.
But during the state's closing arguments, it was Harwick who had the last word — that email she wrote to herself about her meeting with Pursehouse.
Before reading Harwick's email to jurors, Mariano told them:
“This email was written by Amie. Not only does it speak to her fear, it shows how angry – not desperate – the defendant was.”
Reading excerpts from Amie's email, Mariano continued:
“He couldn't help but be obsessed with me. He would recite the text messages I had sent…about nine years ago. He would recite the date, who they were with and exactly what they said word for word. I couldn't believe it. . I was really scared. … I'm pretty nervous that I'm more on his radar now. … He's focused on hurting me. I hope that this interaction, this listening and this time will give him time, can cause a neutralization of his anger. towards me.”
The lead detective on the Harwick case, Scott Masterson, now retired, said he had never seen anything like it before.
“This is the closest we've ever had to a victim testifying about their murder. … I found it extremely devastating.”
But what would the jury think?
To learn more about the case, watch “Justice for Amie Harwick,” an all-new “48 Hours” airing Saturday, February 10 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/amie-harwick-murder-hollywood-therapist-gareth-pursehouse-trial-48-hours/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Murdered Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick 'Testified' at Her Alleged Killer's Trial
- WEST 2024: Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard aim to leverage emerging technologies
- Uzbek journalists see independence as key to the fight against foreign propaganda
- Criminal actor responsible for daylong cyberattack on Chicago hospital, officials say – Baltimore Sun
- Beach volleyball announces 2024 schedule
- The Cinderella Project's annual ball gown giveaway returns to Kalamazoo
- International Women in Science Day
- Influenza lingers in the U.S., waning in some areas and raging in others
- Read takes on the role of UK CEO from Walstead.
- Bhumi Pednekar defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's expression in Animal | Bollywood
- Incremental tables – Google Cloud Community
- The house was set on fire after officers responded to the shooting