How Murdered Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick 'Testified' at Her Alleged Killer's Trial

“Tonight I was very scared. … It terrifies me that he has been obsessed with me for nine years and thinks about me every day.” These are the words Amie Harwick, a successful family therapist in Hollywood, wrote in an email after meeting her ex-boyfriend: Gareth Bourse.

A month later, she was dead.

Prosecutors believe a chance encounter at a red carpet event led Pursehouse to break into her home on Valentine's Day 2020. They say he attacked Harwick and made her falling from his third floor balcony. She later died from her injuries in hospital. Harwick was 38 years old.

Pursehouse was arrested the same day.

Pursehouse was tried for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom in August 2023.

“It became very clear to me that… [Pursehouse’s] “Obsession motivated … his intention to kill her,” said assistant prosecutor Catherine Mariano.

Prosecutors believe the obsession with Harwick was ignited when Pursehouse saw her at an awards ceremony on Jan. 16, 2020 — about a month before her death. He was working at the event as a photographer.

“Gareth came up behind me and started yelling, 'Why are you here, why are you here?'” Harwick wrote hours after the red carpet incident. “He was sobbing, his head was in his hands, he was hyperventilating, he was contorting his face and shaking violently.”

In an exclusive interview with “48 Hours,” Amie's mother, Penny Harwick, recalled that Amie told her about that night and that she hadn't seen Pursehouse in almost a decade.

“He called her a bitch and… he told her she had ruined his life,” Penny Harwick said. “And she just told me how scared she was. … And she said, 'Mom, I went into therapist mode. I just tried to calm him down.'”

After speaking to Pursehouse for nearly an hour, Amie Harwick left the event very concerned and began considering increased security measures, such as surveillance cameras, pepper spray, and sharing her location with her close friend, Robert Coshland.

Coshland says sharing her phone's location was one of the few things Harwick felt she could do to feel safe. Harwick had received a restraining order against Pursehouse when they separated years before, but it had long expired.

Although Harwick found Pursehouse's behavior at the awards ceremony troubling because he hadn't specifically threatened her, Coshland said she didn't think going to the police would help. Still, he said, Harwick was very worried.

“That's when she said, 'Look, if anything happens to me, he did it,'” Coshland recalled.

It was Coshland who discovered the email two months after his friend's death and shared it with investigators.

During the prosecution's opening statements, Assistant Prosecutor Victor Avila told the jury how Pursehouse killed Harwick.

“He strangled her… lifted her over the balcony and dropped her to her death.”

During the defense's opening statement, defense attorney Evan Franzel told the jury that meeting Harwick at that awards ceremony plunged Pursehouse into “a deep, debilitating depression” and that the only way to escape going out was talking to Amie on Valentine's Day 2020.

“His only intention that night was to talk to him,” Franzel said.

Although the defense admitted to the jury that Pursehouse had broken into Harwick's house, they denied that he had intended to kill Harwick that night. Instead, Franzel told the jury that Pursehouse planned to kill himself that night.

During closing arguments, the defense presented a new theory about what happened at Harwick's home: that Harwick may have attacked Pursehouse.

“We don't know who initiated the physical confrontation,” said defense attorney Robin Bernstein-Lev.

But during the state's closing arguments, it was Harwick who had the last word — that email she wrote to herself about her meeting with Pursehouse.

Before reading Harwick's email to jurors, Mariano told them:

“This email was written by Amie. Not only does it speak to her fear, it shows how angry – not desperate – the defendant was.”

Reading excerpts from Amie's email, Mariano continued:

“He couldn't help but be obsessed with me. He would recite the text messages I had sent…about nine years ago. He would recite the date, who they were with and exactly what they said word for word. I couldn't believe it. . I was really scared. … I'm pretty nervous that I'm more on his radar now. … He's focused on hurting me. I hope that this interaction, this listening and this time will give him time, can cause a neutralization of his anger. towards me.”

The lead detective on the Harwick case, Scott Masterson, now retired, said he had never seen anything like it before.

“This is the closest we've ever had to a victim testifying about their murder. … I found it extremely devastating.”

But what would the jury think?

