Lots of fun (and carbs?) with a Disco Biscuits dance party – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Plays, parties and films The venerable two-player Love Letters, the story of two characters' 50-year friendship told through letters, is a poignant diversion perfect for Valentine's Day, and two local theater companies are performing the play this week. The 11 After Theater Company produces the play at 7 tonight and Saturday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $20 to $25; longmontcolorado.gov. The Boulder Ensemble Theater Company presents the play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $42.94; thedairy.org. Groundbreaking transefusion dance group The Disco Biscuits will be in town for two nights, at 7:30 tonight and Saturday, with producer Cloudchord, at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $42.50 to $52.50; axs.com. The International Film Series at CU is celebrating Black History Month with a calendar filled with films directed by African Americans, including the 1971 private eye classic Shaft at 7:30 tonight at Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Ave., Boulder; $7 to $9; internationalfilmseries.com. WEEKEND Music and comedy Contemporary Broadway love songs set the tone at The Origin of Love, an evening of music at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $28; artshub.org. This year's Boulder Bach Festival explores new music, including Aequora, a new sonata inspired by the vastness of the sea and written by Icelandic composers, performed Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $30 to $65; thedairy.org. A handful of improv actors invite you to join the creative process with your personal stories, which they then reenact onstage during the Motus Playback Improv Theaters show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $15 to $20; thedairy.org. FUTURE Dancing Police To the music of Sting and The Police, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Kate Prince and her group of dancers deliver an exhilarating mix of dance styles in Message in a Bottle, performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. and Sundays, Tuesday through February 25, at the Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $30 to $100; denvercenter.org. FREE The Bard Budding actors from Manhattan Middle School perform Shakespeare monologues at A Bard Days Night, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Monday at the Canyon Theater at the Boulder Public Libraries Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; boulderlibrary.org. CHILDREN On the table Teens in grades 6-12 can design their own character, battle enemies and discover treasures at the D and D for Teens meetup from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the George Reynolds Branch of the Boulder Library, 3595 Table Mesa Dr., Rock; free; boulderlibrary.org.

