Bollywood Newswrap, February 9: News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal will soon become a parent

Today, February 9, we got to witness several important and exciting Bollywood news that made headlines. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has admitted to giving false information about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby. At the same time, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they are going to become parents soon. Apart from this, many other news has arrived in the Top section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 9, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not expecting a second child?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to have a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has apologized for giving false information. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB said that he made a huge mistake and gave false information. He said: “Family comes first, that's the priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time: sharing false information, which was not not true at all.

He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat's family but he also said that he wishes him good luck. Whatever the reason for this break, I really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, fresher and ready to face the world again,” the cricketer added.

2. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce their pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazala will soon become parents. They posted a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two photos. In the first photo, the couple wrote 1+1=3 on a piece of paper. In the second photo, we can see the couple looking at each other with love in their eyes. Ali can be seen wearing a white kurta as he stands next to his wife who looks lovely in a multi-colored dress with a single sleeve. These two look head over heels in love with each other and share these photos they wrote: A little heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.

3. Dharmendra changes his name at the age of 88

Veteran star Dharmendra changed his name at the age of 88 and this was noticed by fans in the opening credits of the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Fans noticed in the opening credits that his name was written as Dharmendra Singh Deol, as reported by Hindustan Times. For those who don't know, the veteran actor was actually born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, after spending countless years in the industry, the actor recently made the surprising decision to include his middle and last name.

4.Bhumi Pednekar reviews Ranbir Kapoor's pet

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Bhumi Pednekar was asked to share her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's pet. She said, I watched Animal. The truth is, I don't like hyper-masculine films, and it's not for now, even before, I never liked them. Even in Hollywood, I like to watch action movies, romantic comedies, those kinds of movies that I really enjoy.”

The Bhakshak actress further added that a film is the filmmaker's medium of expression and what the audience gets out of it is the real challenge. “I truly believe that a film is the filmmaker's self-expression, and that's very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression, that's the challenge,” he said. she shared.

5. Siddharth Anand reacts to IAF officer calling Fighter disrespectful

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, director Siddharth Anand reacted to allegations that Fighter disrespected the IAF. He shared, “The IAF was a co-collaborator on the film and was an important associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, from script submission to production planning to screening. the film before the censor sees it on the censor board, watches it again at the IAF, reviews the film after censorship, and then gives us a physical copy of the no objection certificate from the NOC. After that we got the certificate. We have obtained the censorship certificate.”

He further added that after verification, the team came to know that no such person existed under the IAF and they had no idea who was doing this.

