Entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, February 9: News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal will soon become a parent
Today, February 9, we got to witness several important and exciting Bollywood news that made headlines. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has admitted to giving false information about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby. At the same time, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they are going to become parents soon. Apart from this, many other news has arrived in the Top section.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 9, 2024
1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not expecting a second child?
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to have a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has apologized for giving false information. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB said that he made a huge mistake and gave false information. He said: “Family comes first, that's the priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time: sharing false information, which was not not true at all.
He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat's family but he also said that he wishes him good luck. Whatever the reason for this break, I really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, fresher and ready to face the world again,” the cricketer added.
2. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce their pregnancy
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazala will soon become parents. They posted a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two photos. In the first photo, the couple wrote 1+1=3 on a piece of paper. In the second photo, we can see the couple looking at each other with love in their eyes. Ali can be seen wearing a white kurta as he stands next to his wife who looks lovely in a multi-colored dress with a single sleeve. These two look head over heels in love with each other and share these photos they wrote: A little heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.
3. Dharmendra changes his name at the age of 88
Veteran star Dharmendra changed his name at the age of 88 and this was noticed by fans in the opening credits of the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Fans noticed in the opening credits that his name was written as Dharmendra Singh Deol, as reported by Hindustan Times. For those who don't know, the veteran actor was actually born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, after spending countless years in the industry, the actor recently made the surprising decision to include his middle and last name.
4.Bhumi Pednekar reviews Ranbir Kapoor's pet
In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Bhumi Pednekar was asked to share her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's pet. She said, I watched Animal. The truth is, I don't like hyper-masculine films, and it's not for now, even before, I never liked them. Even in Hollywood, I like to watch action movies, romantic comedies, those kinds of movies that I really enjoy.”
The Bhakshak actress further added that a film is the filmmaker's medium of expression and what the audience gets out of it is the real challenge. “I truly believe that a film is the filmmaker's self-expression, and that's very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression, that's the challenge,” he said. she shared.
5. Siddharth Anand reacts to IAF officer calling Fighter disrespectful
In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, director Siddharth Anand reacted to allegations that Fighter disrespected the IAF. He shared, “The IAF was a co-collaborator on the film and was an important associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, from script submission to production planning to screening. the film before the censor sees it on the censor board, watches it again at the IAF, reviews the film after censorship, and then gives us a physical copy of the no objection certificate from the NOC. After that we got the certificate. We have obtained the censorship certificate.”
He further added that after verification, the team came to know that no such person existed under the IAF and they had no idea who was doing this.
READ ALSO : WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Gives Perfect Husband Vibe As He Accompanies Wife Sshura Khan To Living Room And Waits Outside
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-feb-9-anushka-sharma-virat-kohlis-2nd-baby-news-may-not-be-true-richa-chadha-ali-fazal-to-embrace-parenthood-soon-1277548
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif each claim advantage
- Bollywood Newswrap, February 9: News of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby may not be true; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal will soon become a parent
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits its final milestone as the S&P 500 closes above 5,000
- 5 Questions to Alec Ross
- Global: Review of Zionist/Zionist hate speech policy must not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel's oppressive policies
- Xi Jinping touts Hong Kong integration and threatens Taiwan
- Lots of fun (and carbs?) with a Disco Biscuits dance party – Boulder Daily Camera
- Hester, Johnson named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame – University of Miami Athletics
- Advertising campaign for men from the Moncler spring 2024 collection
- Supriya Sule: Google Pay and PhonePe are two ticking time bombs, says LS member Supriya Sule
- Foreign Policy's weekly international news quiz
- A 5.7-magnitude primary earthquake shakes the Big Island of Hawaii