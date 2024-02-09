Great films have great casts

The last time the Oscars introduced a new category, in 2001, it was highly anticipated: an Oscar dedicated to animated films. Since then, only one idea has come close to breaking through, in 2018, an ill-defined prize for best popular film that was announced triumphantly, then quickly. sidelined while no one could really agree on what its parameters would be. Expanding the Oscars is always tricky, as there are already a lot of concerns about the length of the ceremony. But yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced shocking news: In two years, the series will add an award for achievements in casting.

It might not be the sexiest of honors. The winner will be a movie casting director, and he tends to be known only by the most insider people in the baseball industry. While other award bodies such as the Screen Actors Guild award trophies for ensemble acting, allowing film's big names to take the stage and rejoice, this Oscar will recognize the difficult but somewhat nebulous work of constitution of the complete list of actors, stars to bite the players. Perhaps a film with surprising new ingenuity will receive the award, you might imagine a nomination for 2018s. Rome and his discovery of Yalitza Aparicioou perhaps a large-scale blockbuster (barbie, Oppenheimer) where the throwing effort is more noticeable from top to bottom.

This award is important within the industry because it highlights a profession that has long supported for greater recognition. Oscar nominations are voted on by specific branches: actors vote for their acting, editors vote for best editing, and so on with the Best Picture nominees voted on by everyone. Although some casting directors have belonged to AMPAS as individual members for decades, this is only in 2013 that they have their own branch. The profession has therefore traditionally had very little weight in terms of nomination, which the creation of this prize will change.

The tide probably began to change more decisively in 2019, when David Rubin was elected president of AMPAS, the first casting director to get the job. Yet the category has been proposed and rejected before. This award is a deserved recognition of the exceptional talents of our casting directors and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch, said Academy Casting Directors Branch Governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane , in a press release.

Indeed, it could prove a fun addition to the Oscar race in this high-profile era. Casting directors tend to be wry, prickly, all-knowing gatekeepers to the gossip and vagaries of the creative process. The idea of ​​adding them to the campaign route is slightly chaotic; beyond that, it will offer greater insight into a rather mysterious part of the movie world, which is the point of all Oscar craft categories. The Oscars are ostensibly about highlighting the effort that goes into making a great film, and casting is a vital part.

The real question is: which category could come next? The idea of ​​a popular film Oscar seems thankfully dead. The brief flirtation with fan voting for absurd concepts such as moment of joy and fan favorite for the 2022 awards was not repeated afterward. two Zack Snyder films won these polls. Before Best Casting, the biggest recent change to the Oscars was the merging of two sound categories into one, a move that prompted a certain perplexity in the sound world, but was widely accepted as inevitable, given the blurred distinction between sound editing and sound mixing for casual viewers.

The obvious next step, in my book, is a stunt reward. It's the perfect fit for the Oscars: it would reward an area that has grown in importance as action choreography becomes more and more technically complex, and it would likely reward the low-rated crowd-pleaser types. 'high octane that don't always get a lot of attention in others. categories. John WickThen-director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, always pushed for an Oscar for his stunts, saying last year that discussions had taken place. takes a real step forward on the concept. Everyone on both sides wants this to happen, he said. They want Oscar stunts. It's going to happen. It's just a matter of knowing how to do it in the fairest and most thoughtful way possible.

Other categories that have been suggested over the years, such as Best Title Design and Best Dance Direction (which were actually awarded for three years, in the 1930s), are perhaps too mysterious to be taken seriously into consideration. But there is one category that could be activated in any eligible year: an Oscar for original musicals, introduced in 2000 and could be assigned to any film composed of at least five original songs by the same screenwriter or team of screenwriters. The only problem is that there would have to be at least 10 original musicals released in a year for the category to be voted on, and these days we're lucky to get one or two. It's an entertaining fantasy to consider, but such a major rebound for the musical is even less anticipated than the return of the Oscars. Moment of joy.