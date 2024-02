Actor Wil Wheaton blasts comedian Larry David for shoving his beloved Elmo

Actor Wil Wheaton criticizes Larry David, saying Sesame Street character Elmo's shoving this month on morning television has stirred up unpleasant memories of childhood trauma. Wheaton, in an expletive-filled article about Facebook this week, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator blasted, calling the Feb. 1 incident on NBC's TODAY show appalling, unforgivable and despicable. Star Trek: The Next Generation's Wheaton said in a nearly 900-word article that the character Elmo is a beloved child of several generations. He also said he was abused by his father when he was young. When David grabbed the Muppet by the face and pretended to punch him, the negative memories returned, Wheaton said. Full disclosure: All the time when I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he yelled in my face. He choked me more than once. He was always out of control, always in a furious rage and always terrifying, he wrote. I'm 51 years old and my heart is racing right now, remembering how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover like kids today love Elmo. So, this appalling, unforgivable, despicable act touches me on more than one nerve, and I'm going to say what I wish I could have said when this sort of thing happened to me. Earlier this month, Elmo appeared on TODAY with his father,Louie, to trumpet the importance of emotional well-being after its seemingly harmless How's Everyone? posting on the X platform has turned into a dumping ground for online trauma. At the end of the TODAY segment, David, who appeared on the show afterward, got into a fight with Elmo. Elmo responded in the character's signature high-pitched voice: Mr. Larry, Elmo used to like you! adding: Let's sit on the couch and let's talk about how you feel. While laughing hysterically, David then apologized, saying: Elmo, I just want to apologize. ” He later said: “I'm really sorry. I am really sorry. Wheaton called David's apology insincere. Larry David, that was wrong, and your blatantly insincere apology makes it clear that you don't understand, he said. First of all, you're not even in the segment, but you just decided to jump in and get some attention because…why? You couldn't stand it when a puppet brought people together in a meaningful way, while you couldn't stand it? Couldn't stand it when your appearance on national television to promote your hit series was delayed for a few seconds while adults talked about mental health? You wanted to create a viral moment where everyone could see what a —— you are. Representatives for David could not immediately be reached Friday afternoon.

