Madame Web Star Says State of Hollywood Is 'Fuckin' Dark'

Talk to The Official, Madame Web Starlet Dakota Johnson recently shared her candid words about the state of Hollywood. Interviewer Marisa Meltzer asked Johnson if her favorite types of roles are too rare and if personal production is necessary to get nuanced characters to the screen. “I find out it's really dark in this industry. It's really discouraging“Johnson said.”The people who run the streaming platforms don't trust the creatives or the artists to know what's going to work, and that's just going to make us implode.The actress went on to lament the loss of potential at the hands of managers: “It's really heartbreaking. It is so hard. It's so hard to do something“.









After the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it's not difficult to understand where Johnson is coming from. With the streaming service space ever-expanding, it's become clear in 2023 that Hollywood creatives deserve more when it comes to residual streaming. Additionally, with numerous cancellations due to the strike and simulcast, the landscape for original ideas is shrinking, just as Johnson pointed out. Referring to his studio's film DadJohnson recalled the hard work required to execute the project: “People are so scared, and I say to myself, why? What will happen if you do something brave?… Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do what's safe, and what's safe is really boring“.





Dakota Johnson doesn't discriminate

Johnson sticks to his own words; in the same interview, she spoke about her experience of being involved with Madame Websaying: “I’m always open to anything. I don't discriminate against movie genres when it comes to how I choose things or what I doJohnson emphasized her particular interest in strong, independent female characters, and that Madame Web was intriguing for this reason: “It interested me that the the main character's superpower is her mind and the fact that she is a woman. This is something I can really get behind. It's very real to me, and it's really powerful and sexy.”





Madame Web will premiere in theaters on February 14.





Source: The Official



