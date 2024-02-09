Entertainment
Who is actor Luke Evans' Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas? The Beauty and the Beast star and her beau have just launched a fashion line together inspired by Steve McQueen and Marlon Brando
Over the years, I dabbled in fashion, I attended many fashion shows, I was an ambassador for different brands, from Bulgari to Police, the Welsh actor told the fashion journal. And I always thought about what I would do if I created my own brand, what I would do and how I would do it.
We met again a year and a half ago, and very quickly [realised] we all had a very similar opinion on what we thought were the must-have pieces of a men's wardrobe.
Evans added that the line would start with swimwear, then focus on basics such as T-shirts and underwear.
Since going live, the initial collection on the BDXY website also features a range of stylish accessories, from candles to baseball caps and sports towels.
In the meantime, let's meet Luke Evans, partner in love and business:
What does Fran Tomas do for a living?
Unlike her boyfriend, Fran Tomas does not work in the film industry. According to his LinkedIn, the Spanish native works as a project manager in the construction sector. He started his career as an architect and interior designer, as shown in his profile.
He travels the world with Luke Evans
Tomas' Instagram page clearly shows that he loves to travel and can do it with his talented actor husband.
How did Luke Evans and Fran Tomas meet?
Although the couple is known to be quite private about their relationship, a report in the British media suggests that the couple met around 2021 while Evans was working in Australia.
Did Luke Evans have children?
Evans, 44, currently has no children but suggested he would like to have some in the not-so-distant future. In 2022, The alienist The actor told The Times: I would love to have my own children in the next five years, but if that happens I have to accept that I won't be a young father.
He added: I want to be an active father, who is really involved and who is not limited in what he can do.
