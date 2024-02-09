“It’s the unholy intersection of Hollywood and politics” – Mackinac Center

Elected officials feel they need to show that they are doing something for jobs, and what's a bigger spectacle than a Hollywood crew shooting a new movie in their state? There was one proliferation states are proposing to pay a large portion of film production expenses with taxpayer money. And there's also a group of ideologically diverse people, including the Mackinac Center, who think it's a waste of money. I speak with Jacob Whiton and Greg LeRoy about Good jobs first on our opposition to film subsidies.

That doesn't make sense, LeRoy said.

Paying for a large percentage of a movie costs 25% or more, as some states do, it's a huge expense.

LeRoy also notes that states only get ahead of each other by charging their taxpayers more than those in other states. New York says they're spending $460 million, now we have to spend $700 million. Georgia has no cap, and it is now set at $1 billion. There is no end to this. It's a race to the bottom, he said.

Lawmakers attempt to justify the expense as necessary to deliver the economic benefits of film production. So we need to take economic impact estimates seriously and compare them to other forms of public spending that we know provide better value for money, Whiton says.

That is, you can pay 25% of the expenses of a Hollywood movie, or you can repair some roads or spend it on education or any other government service. They both have broader economic impacts, and Whiton believes there are clearly superior alternatives.

LeRoy is also looking at other economic development programs. The film incentives are so overblown, huge compared to other types of economic development incentives, LeRoy says.

Lawmakers also fail to provide the kind of basic transparency about film subsidies that people should receive, such as who collects their money and which films and TV shows receive taxpayer dollars.

Georgia is the biggest bank of all, at about a billion dollars a year now. Georgia doesn't even tell you which movies made how much money. They don't even disclose the recipients, production companies or productions. It's a complete black hole, LeRoy said.

Film subsidies generally take the form of transferable tax credits. Film production companies benefit from tax credits that are worth far more than the state tax liabilities they have. But lawmakers allow production companies to sell their credits to other taxpayers. The movie production company gets money in their pocket and Walmart or the bank or whoever gets a dollar for every dollar cut of their corporate tax bill.

Good Jobs First has regularly been subject to FOIAing [requesting documents through the use of the Freedom of Information Act] he's from the state of Illinois, Whiton said. Between 2014 and 2021, 98% of the $540 million in credits granted were sold to someone other than the original recipient; 60% was sold to just five companies: US Bank, Walmart, Comcast, Verizon and Bank of America.

Subsidizing films through tax credits also subjects payments to different disclosure rules than normal expenses. So taxpayers end up not knowing who is collecting their money or how much they are collecting.

Despite the obvious problems of spending and opacity, legislators find it essential to offer subsidies to films.

It's the unholy intersection of Hollywood and politics, LeRoy says. Celebrities are pushing for taxpayers to pay for a large portion of their expenses. There is a very personal and deep financial interest at play here, LeRoy says.

Someone once said: If you have a big name, you can play a big game, LeRoy said. This is true in technology. If you're Microsoft, Apple, or Amazon, what governor or mayor doesn't want to stand with your executive at a groundbreaking ceremony or issue a press release with you? In the same way, Hollywood has a glitz and glamor that people consider magical.

Supporters of film subsidies also cite other dubious benefits.

We heard it was a way to attract and retain young workers, Whiton says. And there seems to be a lack of appreciation for the impact of other means of pursuing this goal. Do we really think this is the best way to attract young people to the state? Perhaps improving the K-12 education system, which we know is decisive when people decide where to live, is a better way to jump-start Michigan's youth population growth.

LeRoy says sometimes states eliminate their movie subsidies, like Michigan did in 2015. You had a budget crisis, which some states do, and they get rid of unnecessary programs when they have budget restrictions, LeRoy said. And you also had a scandal, right?

Yes, some people exploited state subsidies to build movie studios for personal gain.

There is also opposition from those who see the waste and ineffectiveness of film subsidies.

Those of us on the progressive left and those of you on the libertarian right, we could almost write each other talking points about our critiques of these programs. It's obvious that if you're intellectually honest and you look carefully at these programs, you just can't defend them, LeRoy says. It's the fragile middle, it's the centrist Democrats and business Republicans who just can't resist it.

These were the legislators who were most likely to be influenced anecdotally, Whiton says. We should really try to emphasize the importance of taking the evidence we have seriously when we evaluate good and bad policies.

To the extent we're seeing progress, it's because groups are getting involved, LeRoy says. We think disclosure is really important. If and when Georgia ever begins revealing who benefits from these credits and how much they receive, we think there's a good chance lawmakers will scale back the program.

History teaches us that austerity forces states to make difficult choices, including getting rid of stupid programs, LeRoy says.

