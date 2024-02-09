Jon Stewart Recreates Popcorn-Eating GIF in 'Daily Show' Return





Jon Stewart feels nostalgic as he returns as host The daily show.

EW gives you an exclusive sneak peek at Stewart's long-awaited return to the news desk where he recreates his iconic popcorn-eating GIF. You know this one…



But Stewart has a very important question for producers after stuffing his mouth with the salty snack. “Is this the same popcorn from the GIF from nine years ago?!” he asks incredulously.

Watch the hilarious moment in the exclusive video below:



Stewart was originally the face of the Emmy Award-winning late-night series from 1999 to 2015 (succeeding Craig Kilborn and followed by Trevor Noah), and recently announced his return as host on Monday night throughout throughout the 2024 electoral cycle. The show's team of correspondents will share the hosting duties for the rest of the week. Stewart will also serve as executive producer of every episode throughout the election cycle and beyond.

The search to find Noah's replacement has taken longer than expected, with many comedians and media personalities stepping in as temporary hosts after his departure at the end of 2022. Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj , Kal Penn, and John Leguizamo all returned to hosting duties in 2023. Longtime correspondent Roy Wood Jr. uttered the infamous phrase, “Please hire a host,” during the speech by Noah at the Emmys on January 15. Wood left the show after eight years as a correspondent and also hosted four episodes in April 2023 following Noah's departure.

Comedy Central



The daily show returns with Stewart as host every Monday starting February 12 and airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and the next day on Paramount+.

