Breaking Down Kriti Sanons Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends List

Kriti Sanon is an actress who prefers to keep her head down and focus on her work, always avoiding controversies and drama. From his first film Heropanti in his last outing opposite Shahid Kapoor, There's such confusion in my body, his journey in the film industry has been marked by professional triumphs. However, the accomplished National Award-winning actress has also been at the center of several relationship speculations over the years.

Despite the swirling rumors, Sanon has always emphasized her dedication to her career and the importance of talent in the film industry, leaving a trail of intrigue surrounding her romantic history.

As the Bollywood diva gears up for her latest release, let's take a look at her relationship timeline with all the other co-stars.

Breaking Down Kriti Sanon's Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends List

From her alleged romance with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to her recent speculated affair with Adipurus co-star Prabhas and everyone else, here's a glimpse into Kriti Sanon's relationship history.

Sushant Singh Rajput (2016-2018)

Speculations about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's relationship began in 2016, when they were shooting for the 2017 film. Raabta. Their off-screen chemistry quickly became the talk of the town and paparazzi frequently captured Sanon and the late actor going out for dinners and movie outings.

However, in mid-2018, reports suggested that they had decided to take a break from their alleged relationship to focus on their respective careers.

Responding to these rumors, Kriti clarified in a Coffee with Karan episode in 2019 that even though she and Sushant shared a strong bond, their relationship was that of good friends. She highlighted their friendship and mentioned that they had also met at director Dinesh Vijan's wedding.

Despite the whispers, Kriti has made it clear in the past that their camaraderie remains unwavering.

Prabhas (2022)

Fast forward to 2022, new rumors have started doing the rounds about Kriti Sanon's romantic involvement with Prabhas, her co-star in the film. Adipurus. Reports suggest that the duo has been spending quality time together.

This was further fueled in 2023 by her wolf co-star Varun Dhawan who had responded to a question on a reality show about Kriti Sanon's name not being on the list of eligible single women by saying: “Kriti's name was not there because Kriti's name… is in someone's heart.” He further hinted that this mystery man was busy shooting a film with Deepika Padukone, hinting at Prabhas, who was working with Padukone on Kalki 2898 AD at the time.

But Sanon then took to her Instagram Stories to debunk the rumors. She explained that Varun Dhawan's playful banter on a reality show led to these speculations, and she called Prabhas' dating rumors a “unfounded”.

In fact, rumors were also doing the rounds that the two got engaged in 2023, but Prabhas' team put the rumors to rest. The actor's publicists denied the rumors and said eTimes, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news that they got engaged is not true.

Tiger Shroff (speculated)

Over the years, Kriti's name has also been associated with other Bollywood actors. In season 7 of Coffee with KaranTHE Mimi the star was questioned about his romantic relationships, particularly with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Kriti denied the rumours.

When Karan Johar asked her if she was dating Shroff, Sanon replied that she would not date him because he “turns around too much” which she quickly clarified by adding “summer jumps and flips,” while Tiger Shroff was taken aback.

When asked the same question, Shroff mentioned that speculations about him and Kriti had been around for a long time, but he concluded that both “are great friends.”

Kartik Aaryan (speculated)

In the same episode of KWK Kriti was also asked if she was dating Luka Chupi hero Kartik Aaryan; she also dismissed these rumors, stating that she knew him too well and would not date him for the same reason.

Aditya Roy Kapur (speculated)

Bollywood Idea Aditya Roy Kapur also almost made it to Kriti Sanon's dating history and boyfriend list as the latter was linked to him after they were seen together at a party. Kriti responded to this on another season of KWKacknowledging that they look good together, but clarified that she does not engage in secret romantic exchanges.

She pointed out that they were just chatting and Aditya was a nice person to be around. She also pointed out that their music tastes don't match, which is why she wouldn't date Aditya.

Wow, looks like Kriti has her dating checklist straight!

