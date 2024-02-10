Andaz Hotel West Hollywood signs tentative agreements with UNITE HERE Local 11





The Hyatt Andaz Hotel, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard, is one of five additional hotels to sign a tentative agreement with UNITE HERE Local 11. Other hotels include the Sofitel, Hyatt Shay in Culver City, Hyatt Regency Long Beach, the Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach, and Hyatt Andaz in West Hollywood. Hundreds of hotel workers have reached tentative agreements in the largest hotel strike in U.S. history. Workers have struck more than 130 times since their contracts expired last July. “Once the contract is ratified, workers will benefit from the same extraordinary level achieved in previous tentative agreements,” read a press release from UNITE HERE. These agreements include: Unprecedented wage increases follow soaring housing costs

Affordable and excellent family health care

Humane workloads and safe staff

Better pension increases so workers can retire with dignity

Language improvements, including Equal Justice language that, among other things, will help provide access to union jobs for formerly incarcerated people and unprecedented protections for immigrant workers. Thirty-four hotels have reached tentative agreements with UNITE HERE Local 11. Among them is 1 Hotel Hollywood Westwhich joined the Fairmont Miramar Santa Monica and 24 other hotels in signing prescriptive tentative agreements with UNITE HERE Local 11 in January. Aimbridge Hospitality, a private equity firm (Hyatt Regency LAX, Holiday Inn LAX, Doubletree DTLA, Hampton Inn Santa Monica, Courtyard Santa Monica, Sheraton Park Anaheim) continues to resist its workers' demands. Workers called for a boycott of Shamebridge, resulting in the loss of Aimbridge's operating contracts at two Los Angeles hotels. My colleagues and I stuck together until we earned what we deserved. We will continue to fight alongside our sisters and brothers at Hotel Maya, Hyatt Regency LAX and others until they win too! said Morena Hernandez, a housekeeper at the Hyatt Andaz in West Hollywood. “We applaud Hyatt and Sofitel for recognizing that their workers are essential to their success,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11. “Our members have never wavered in this fight for a wage that allows them to live near from their house. work. They have overcome intimidation, violence, and nothing will stop them until all hotels, including those run by private equity giants, sign this agreement. UNITE HERE Local 11 is a union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers and airports.

