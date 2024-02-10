Here's what you can expect from Super Bowl ads this Sunday | Sports

NEW YORK (AP) Big advertisers will do everything they can to Super Bowl Sunday recruit A-list actors, invest in dazzling special effects and, they hope, laugh as they seek to win over viewers during breaks.

In an increasingly fractured and polarized media environment and with fewer people watching live television, the Super Bowl is an anomaly. The audience for the big match actually increased, with a record 115.1 million people tuned in Last year.

So marketers will use the game Sunday, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, to draw attention to new products, brand extensions and their marketing message as they once again compete for the eyes of more than 100 million viewers expected.

Almost to escape the divisive U.S. presidential election and deepening conflicts around the world, most Super Bowl announcers seem to be doubling down on fantasy or light humor, often with a dose of nostalgia and plenty of mini TV character reunions. .

Seriousness is no longer possible,” said Kimberly Whitler, professor of marketing at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Marketers have understood that entertainment, fun and escapism are the name of the game. advertising game.

Lots of Super Bowl commercials have already been released. Here's what we know ahead of this year's big game.

TV SHOW MINI-REUNIONS

Perhaps taking a cue from the success of last year's PopCorners ad that featured a reunion of Breaking Bad star actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, this year there are a slew of TV show mini-reunions in advertisements.

T Mobilewhich reunites the Scrubs co-stars in Super Bowl commercials since 2022, teams up with Zach Braff and Donald Faison to sing a version of Flashdance…What a Feeling”, with Jason Momoa and a guest appearance from Jennifer Beals.

In a commercial filled with celebrity cameos, including judge Judy Judy Sheindlin elf cosmetics brought together Suits stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty in a courtroom parody.

NBC sitcoms feature many reunion moments during the game. In an Uber Eats ad, which shows people forgetting things to remember them Uber eats can deliver a wide variety of items, Jennifer Aniston apparently forgets that she once worked with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

In an advertisement for Mtn Dew Baja ExplosionAubrey Plaza says she can have fun doing anything, including meeting up with her Parks and Recreation boss, Nick Offerman, as they fly dragons.

And in an advertisement for Reservation.comTina Fey hires doubles to stay in different accommodations because she has so many options on the site, including her 30 Rock co-stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer.

Bringing together well-known TV show characters can help connect with audiences, said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University.

A younger, trendier character might be more exciting, but might not have the awareness of these well-established characters,” he said. “Surprise is a key part of Super Bowl advertising, so reunions unexpected ones can work well.

NOSTALGIA, LIGHT BREAKS

Humor and a touch of nostalgia are found in many advertisements. Molson Coors » The commercial brings back their Chill Train which last appeared in commercials almost two decades ago, in 2005. A tongue-in-cheek commercial shows the train crashing into a football night to bring partygoers to Coors Light. LL Cool J turns out to be the conductor.

For Sofia Colucci, chief marketing officer at Molson Coors, which is advertising for the second year after Anheuser-Busch ended its decades-long exclusive sponsorship of the game, the Super Bowl is a unique place to reach customers existing ones and attract new ones.

One of the things we're really trying to think about is making sure we retain and protect our core drinkers while attracting new drinkers, she said. The Super Bowl is a huge stage where you have the opportunity to speak broadly to that audience.

In another hijink-filled commercial, Doritos showcases its new Dynamite tokens In the 24th year, Doritos advertised the Super Bowl by depicting two female grandmothers in a store with actress Jenna Ortega. They reveal their action prowess by chasing Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez who grabbed the last bag of chips from a store shelf.

Brett O'Brien, marketing director for Frito-Lay North America, says Dinamitas aims to reach a young, multicultural audience ages 16 to 24.

CELEBRITIES ABUND

There are always tons of celebrities in commercials, and star power seems to increase every year.

Her celebrity is on steroids right now, said Jessica D. Collins, of the Virginia Commonwealth University Brandcenters. While it's not necessarily new or surprising for the Super Bowl, she added, it's just going to be even more intense this year.

That means big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a State Farm commercial, Ice Spice makes an appearance in Starry, Christopher Walken faces impersonations of himself for BMWAnd Usher headlines Super Bowl halftime show show up at an Uber Eats spot.

Many advertisements contain multiple celebrities. Beyond TV show reunions, Michelob Ultra features football legend Lionel MessiTed Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and retired Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. PariMGM stars Vince Vaughn, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky. And Paramount+ features a star-studded lineup, including Drew Barrymore, Sir Patrick Stewart and Creed.

Square space also hired a big name behind the camera with Martin Scorsese directing his first Super Bowl commercial for the domain hosting site.

While star power is exciting, it's always possible to overdo it. Advertisers can risk viewers remembering the stars they saw in an ad, but not the brand name, notes Linli Xu, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota.

A natural way for advertisers to feature celebrities is to choose a featured star who already has a connection to the brand, Collins said, or to tap into a recent moment in pop culture.

Often you'll see a celebrity pop up and think, This person would never have used this product. Why are they there? she says.

SOME SERIOUS MOMENTS

Of course, not all of this year's Super Bowl commercials will be funny.

The Robert Kraft Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism announced it will air an ad featuring Martin Luther King Jr.'s speechwriter, Dr. Clarence B. Jones. Dove's announcement focuses on how low body confidence leads girls to quit sports. And Google's shocking ad follows a blind man as he uses Guided Frame Google's AI-powered accessibility feature for the Pixel camera that uses a combination of audio cues, high-contrast animations, and tactile vibrations to take photos of people and places in his life.

SURPRISES

As always, there will still be a few surprises on match day. Some advertisers like Amazon have remained silent on any plans. Upstart e-commerce site Temu has reportedly purchased several listings. In a presidential election year, we may see a candidate announcement. And while there's no indication of that, many are wondering if advertisers will somehow capitalize on the Taylor Swift buzz this year.

Whether or not she makes her way to the business side of the big game, marketers say advertisers are taking note of the Taylor Swift effect and trying to reach everyone, not just sports fans.

“We have people who have never watched football a day in their lives, who are now watching the whole game, not just for the commercials, but also for the game itself and for the celebrity sightings,” Collins said.

An earlier version of this story misspelled the names of Jennifer Aniston, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wayne Gretzky and Martin Scorsese.