Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn was released on bail by his actor father who paid $20,000 in cash after gun-related charges

Cyndi Lauper's troubled son avoided a weekend at Rikers after allegedly being caught with a gun when his actor father posted his bail by paying with cold hard cash.

Lauper's husband and “Law & Order” actor David Thornton spent several minutes in front of a court teller with an attorney when he withdrew $20,000 in cash from a white envelope to pay bail after his rapper son, Declan “Dex” Lauper, was arraigned on gun charges following a shooting in Harlem Wednesday night.

Photos showed Thornton carrying several $100 bills stacked in a brick, which was later confirmed by a courthouse source.

Thornton, who also appeared in “The Notebook,” was flanked by a man wearing an earpiece as he sat in the courtroom.

Prosecutors alleged that Lauper, 28, and another man were taking an Uber ride from Queens to 135th West 112th St. when the driver allegedly heard them say, “It's already sold.”

That's when the rapper's car was invaded by five armed individuals and a shot was fired, hitting Lauper's partner in the leg, prosecutors said.

He was allegedly seen carrying a black fanny pack with white writing on it and requested that he retrieve a blue bag from his vehicle, so the other man's mother could retrieve it from a smoke shop.

But when police followed Lauper into the store, they noticed blood on his shoe and found a gun in his black fanny pack, prosecutors said.

Curtis means for DailyMail.com

Another gun was found at the scene where the victim was shot, according to a criminal complaint.

“The defendant and the separately apprehended individual both attended the scene with firearms to engage in what appears to be unlawful activity,” Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek told the court.

Police sources said drugs were also found on Lauper at the time of his arrest, for which he was not charged.

Prosecutors were seeking $50,000 cash bail, but Lauper's attorney, Steven Brill, argued for his release without bail, explaining that Lauper worked with a life coach to point him in the right “direction.” .

“What I want to make is that there is another level of supervision that he has engaged in privately to make him see and be there for him when he is released during the pendency of this case,” Brill said.

Steven Hirsch

Brill added that Lauper is “a victim of a crime, not the perpetrator of a crime” and that the evidence will show he was “really in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Judge Pamela Goldsmith set cash bail at $20,000 after becoming concerned about Lauper being caught with a gun at the smokehouse.

Cyndi Lauper was not present during her troubled son's court appearance.

In 2022, Declyn Lauper took a plea deal and avoided prison when he was arrested for stealing a Mercedes in front of another rapper's memorial.

A judge ordered him to perform five days of community service and stay out of trouble for a year.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

After his father posted bail, Lauper – the son of the legendary “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer – celebrated his release from prison by proclaiming his freedom.

“Positive energy equals positive results,” he said on a Manhattan street.

“The King of New York is out on bail!” »

Meanwhile, his father was mum when asked about his son's alleged conduct.

Lauper is due back in court on February 13.