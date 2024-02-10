Amazon's Road House Remake Could Give Hollywood a Major New Action Movie Star





Summary Amazon Prime's Road House remake could launch Conor McGregor's career as an action star.

McGregor's role as an antagonist in Road House showcases his fighting skills and potential as an actor.

Road House could pave the way for McGregor to retire from fighting and focus on an acting career.



Amazon Prime Relay The remake has the potential to give Hollywood an exciting new action star, and it's not Jake Gyllenhaal. The trend of remakes is still growing stronger in the film industry, and among the newest films to enter the list is Relay, the 1989 action film directed by Rowdy Herrington. After a messy and forgettable 2006 sequel, simply titled Route 2 Housethe original film received the remake treatment with Doug Liman as director and Jake Gyllenhaal as James Dalton, originally played by Patrick Swayze.

THE Relay remake tells the story of James Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a truck stop in the Florida Keys. As the place attracted the wrong people, Dalton's skills as a former UFC fighter are exactly what he needs, but once there he quickly discovers that this place is no paradise, and that he is in fact violent and dangerous. Alongside Gyllenhaal are Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams and Conor McGregor – and the latter could be the next big action star Hollywood needs.

Conor McGregor's role in Road House could turn him into a movie star

Liman's Most Surprising Casting Choice Relay The remake is, by far, Conor McGregor as Knox, Dalton's antagonist. McGregor is a professional mixed martial artist and professional boxer, whose numerous victories and championships have earned him worldwide recognition. McGregor's popularity extends beyond boxing and MMA, and so far there have been two documentaries about his life and career: Conor McGregor: Famousin 2017, and McGregor foreverin 2023. Thanks to RelayMcGregor officially transitioned from athlete to actorand he has great potential to become an action star.

Although few details about McGregor's Knox are known at this time, the first trailer for Relay gave a good taste of what to expect from McGregor's performance. Knox is a ruthless and seemingly impulsive villain who quickly shows that he is a match for Dalton's fighting skills, which promises some exciting fights and action scenes. Although McGregor has no acting experience, Knox already looks like one of the best roles in Relayand he could repeat the success of other wrestlers and fighters turned actors, including John Cena and Dwayne Johnson.

Conor McGregor could leave MMA for films after Road House

Relay will be the first glimpse of Conor McGregor's acting talents, and his popularity outside of the big screen, as well as his unique charisma, may be the key to the success of his performance as Knox. If that is the case, Relay could be the official start of McGregor's acting career, allowing him to permanently retire from fighting and boxing this time. McGregor announced his retirement in 2019, but returned to fighting in 2020. After suffering a leg injury in 2021, McGregor announced he would be a trainer. The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, and it's unclear if he'll return to the octagon anytime soon.

As mentioned above, there are wrestlers and fighters who have successfully changed careers and become action stars, and the same can happen to McGregor with Relay – and even if Knox isn't as important an antagonist as the trailer suggests or Relay underachieving, McGregor will surely have a better chance of establishing himself as an action star worth checking out, especially if he's given roles in which he can utilize his fighting skills.

Road House (2024) Road House is a remake of the original 1989 film, which followed protagonist Dalton, who holds a Ph.D. Educated bouncer at the toughest bar in the south known as Double Deuce. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Dalton, with two major changes including Dalton being a retired UFC fighter and the bar being in the Florida Keys. Release date March 21, 2024 Director Doug Liman Cast Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, BK Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery

