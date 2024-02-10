Area arts and entertainment news | Entertainment News





Opening of the spring show HARTWICK COLLEGE The By a Thread spring art exhibition opened Thursday, February 8 at the Foreman Gallery at Hartwick College in Oneonta. According to a press release, the show brings together traditional and alternative approaches to fiber arts. The result is a celebration of the power of textile arts and their stories. Participating artists Yuanrong Li, Sylvie Harris, and Liz Miller present boundaries, tensions, domesticity, and healing trauma through fiber. The exhibition is described as a display of generational knowledge, care, resistance and community/environmental building through craft. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Artist to give a lecture FLEISCHMANNS Los Angeles-based artist Brendan Pattengale will give a talk based on his series The Colors of Love at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 11 at 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. in Fleischmanns. Pattengale is one of a group of artists featured in the Light Codes photography exhibition which opened on December 9. According to a press release, Pattengale is a photographer with a painter's eye for color and composition. A frequent traveler, he seeks out landscapes suited to his otherworldly aesthetic. His choice of perspective and color creates photographs that look more like paintings. Pushing the viewer to reconsider the components of the mechanical creation of the image, Pattengale references the history of photography while maintaining a very contemporary sensitivity. The event is free and open to the public. The light codes will remain visible until February 24. Gallery 1053 is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. Visit www.1053gallery.com for more information. The Writers’ Lounge returns ONEONTA Writers Salon, a literary reading series for local writers in the Catskills and beyond, will return for the spring season at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. According to a press release, an evening of poetry with Franklin writer John O'Connor will open the series at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., in downtown Oneonta. Screenwriter Elizabeth Chakkappan will be featured in March, Met opera singer, memoirist and cancer survivor Kathleen Watt will follow in April and in May will be queer and polyamorous storyteller Alex Alberto. Visit canononeonta.org/writers-salon for more information. Concert at the TaphouseMIDDLEFIELD Grateful Upstate Toodeloo will next perform in the Winter Concert Series at the Ommegang Brewery Taphouse from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, February 17. Free indoor concerts will continue on various dates until March 23 for all ages. Ommegang Brewery is located at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield. Visit www.ommegang.com/events-concerts for more information.

