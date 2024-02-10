Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in workout gear shares a million mirror selfies





Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shows off the results of her intense gym routine and diet. Bhatt, 30, shared several cute photos of herself wearing various outfits, including a photo of herself in gray pants and a tank top, posing next to weights at a gym. “Many moods and a million mirror selfies,” she captioned the post. Bhatt is known for her strong physique and boundless energy. Here's how she does it, according to the actress, her trainer and her nutritionist. Bhatt trains with trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi, who keeps the actress on her toes. She also enjoys regular yoga sessions. “Alia's workout routine is a mix of strength, functional and high-intensity work,” Khushrushahi said Vogue India. “On the days we can't meet, I'll send her a cardio routine that she follows diligently. She loves to run and work her legs. I always thought the routine was boring. And even though you have to be boring Sometimes, to see results, I like to mix up the workouts. So Alia's routine is always changing.” Bhatt's nutritionist, Angie Kassabie, makes sure the actress gets all the nutrients she needs with several small meals spaced throughout the day. “Alia's diet started with clean foods, mostly seafood and vegetables, a little carb in rice, and a little protein pasta.” she said Vogue India. “Of course, we eat all fiber in the morning with protein. We also regularly give him low-carb, low-fat, low-cholesterol and very low-calorie desserts, where each piece contains between 160 and 260 calories.” Bhatt likes a natural look when it comes to her skincare and makeup. “I really like glowy makeup, which is barely visible skin, where you just see luminous skin,” she said Harper's Bazaar. “I love finding that in-between where the skin just looks amazing. Even when you have makeup on, you don't feel like you're wearing makeup. It just looks like beautiful skin with just a little makeup on. on.”df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Bhatt has gained a new appreciation for her body since having a baby. “I think what I would say to my young people is that you have so many years ahead of you to worry about things that will actually be worrying.” she said Harper's Bazaar. “Don't worry about how your body looks or where it feels like there's a little tubbiness, or if you feel like you have arms that are wiggling and moving . I think I've always felt very aware of these things.” Bhatt's diet was designed to keep her energized during her shooting schedule. “Alia is in good shape. She is someone who works out often and tries to stay in shape as much as she can,” Kassabie said Vogue India. “The goal of any good diet and meal is to lose weight and have enough energy to be able to endure all the hours of work, especially in very cold weather. The body needs a lot of energy in winter in Bulgaria, which is about minus 14 to 15 degrees. Basically, we gave her all the nutrients needed to achieve her goals, to keep her body in shape and lose the few pounds she wants to lose.”

