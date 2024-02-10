27-year-old suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Hollywood (CCSO)

(UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.) The scene in Hollywood is clear after the Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Robert Mettal, 27, after an hours-long standoff Friday afternoon.

Mettal was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.

The Mauss Hill Road, Moon Dam Drive and Brown Meadow Lane areas of Hollywood are now open to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to stay off certain roads in Hollywood while its SWAT team engages with a wanted suspect Friday afternoon.

The suspect is barricaded in a house and is alone in the residence, said sheriff's spokesperson Alexis Douglas. Deputies say they are negotiating with the suspect to get him off without violence.

Deputies use “OC sprays,” which are similar to tear gas, according to the sheriff’s office. There is no clear indication of what the suspect is looking for, Douglas said.

Police could not confirm whether the suspect had weapons in the home or drugs and alcohol.

The public is asked to avoid Mauss Hill Road between Moon Dam Drive and Brown Meadow Lane.

The announcement was made Friday around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 4 for more information.