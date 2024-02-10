Grammy-nominated R&B artist performing in Killeen for Valentine's Day weekend | Local News

The new and improved E-Center Killeen will be the venue for a performance by a Grammy-nominated singer on Lucys House Entertainment's Love & Laughter special on Saturday, February 17.
The Valentine's Day weekend experience will feature performances by American singer-songwriter and actress Syleena Johnson, as well as comedy from comedian JJ Williamson of The Dee Dee Morning Show.
Syleena has performed on some of the biggest stages in the country, including several songs with Kayne West, and now has the opportunity to visit the Killeen community again.
I'm always excited to visit any part of Texas because Texas is really pretty and full of our culture, Syleena said in a phone interview with the Herald on Wednesday.
The Love & Laughter special, hosted by South Philly Reef, will take place February 17 at 809 N. Gray Street, site of the Killeen E-Center.
The event starts at 8 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Syleena Johnson, originally from Illinois, is an R&B singer-songwriter, actress and television presenter who has worked with other big names such as Kanye West, KRS-One, Twista and Crucial Conflict. She also captivated the nation with her soulful singing abilities and vivacious personality.
Born to blues and soul musician Syl Johnson and her mother Brenda Thompson, the first black female police commissioner of Harvey, Illinois, she began her passion for music at an early age.
Syleena has released a variety of albums inspired by R&B, gospel, reggae and soul, earning several Grammy nominations over the years.
Syleena also became a fan favorite on reality TV shows such as R&B Divas, Sister Circle, and Cocktails with Queens.
Syleena's upcoming album Legacy will feature the single Black Balloon dedicated to the memory and legacy of her father as well as themes similar to his song Monster in the Closet.
His 10-date Legacy Tour will be an experience for fans who will hear his classic hits and new material, officials said.
It's going to be very energetic: men wear comfortable shoes and women put shoes in your purse, Syleena told the Herald.
Tickets for Lucy's House Entertainment's “Love & Laughter” special can be purchased at LucysHouseEnt.com from $60.
