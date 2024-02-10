Man arrested for killing 'Hollywood Buck' faces 19 total counts of poaching and trespassing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man arrested for allegedly killing Richmond's beloved “Hollywood Buck” faces a total of 19 charges related to trespassing and illegal killing of deer across Virginia .

Jason Walters, 36, of Richmond, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, February 27.

Walters was arrested on Sunday, January 28, after a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police officer obtained a search warrant, as well as an arrest warrant, in connection with the illegal killing of three deer in Virginia.

According to a search warrant obtained by 8News, on Dec. 14, the Conservation Police officer was notified of photos posted to the Star City Whitetails Facebook account that showed Walters with an untypical 29-point buck with 29 points on its antlers claiming the deer was killed in Prince Edward County.

The document states the agent then searched the GoOutdoor license database for Walter's hunting license, where a phone number was found attached to his account. His deer harvest records were examined and it was found that only one antlered deer had been recorded on November 17.

The officer alleged that no trace of the suspect “Hollywood Buck” was made, “which is required when taking possession of the animal.”

On the evening of Dec. 14, the document says the officer called Walters and left him a voicemail asking him to call back.

Walters called back Dec. 15 from a different phone number, according to the document.

The document states that later that day, the agent interviewed Walter at his home. During the interview, Walters said he shot the antlered deer near the West Lake Hills area of ​​Chesterfield County and showed the officer on a map where he claimed having hunted.

Walters said he did not know who owned the property he was hunting on and did not have permission to hunt on the land, according to the search warrant.

Walters also said he contacted his aunt and cousin the morning he shot the deer due to problems with his vehicle, before arriving home with the deer.

When asked if he took photos of the deer with his phone, or if he had any photos on his phone, Walters said he took photos, but has since deleted them all. . Walters said he used Facebook to send the photos to the Star City Whitetails Facebook to post online, but has also since deleted his own Facebook account.

Two officials had contacted Walters' father-in-law earlier in the day, who showed them that he had exchanged text messages with Walters from the phone number linked to his GoOutdoors account.

A search warrant was then obtained for Walters' phone with the number linked to the account, which the officer said would “show information relating to possession of the deer.” [as well as] when and where it was obtained.

Walters faces the following charges in connection with the alleged murder of the “Hollywood Buck,” which allegedly took place in Richmond on December 14:

Intrusion after ban

Kill a deer; exceeding the baggage limit

Earn money

Trespass to hunt, fish or trap

Hunting regulations: failure to declare

Hunting regulations: non-labeling

Illegal hunting of a wild animal

Two counts of dumping garbage on highway or private property

Walters faces eleven other charges related to incidents that occurred on three separate dates in connection with the illegal killing of other deer in Virginia.