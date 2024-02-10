Entertainment
Scooby-Doo voice actor from Springfield, making an appearance at Missouri Comic Con
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Bring on your Scooby snacks! Springfield native Scott Innes, who has voiced several Scooby-Doo characters, including the dog himself, will be at Missouri Comic Con this weekend.
Innes grew up in Poplar Bluff and got his start on radio.
I'm a radio guy, still am, and so I grew up doing cartoon voices, always wanted to be the voice of Scooby-Doo, I followed my dreams and put my foot in the door when people said no, and here I am, Innes said.
Innes says he's looking forward to seeing some familiar and new faces this weekend and handing out smiles.
I want people to come away saying, wow, it was great to see Scott again. You know, he does Scooby-Doo and Shaggy. And there's enough to go around, Innes said.
Innes says he still has to pinch himself when he thinks about how he's the voice behind one of television's most iconic cartoon characters.
It's just a really heartwarming, nice deal to know that you're helping to keep these characters alive for kids around the world, Innes said.
Not only will Innes be there to meet fans, sign autographs and do the iconic voices, but there will also be plenty of Scooby-Doo to go around.
You have a real Scooby fan, and then we have pop characters. We have trouble finding stuff, T-shirts, books. We have cups, we have stuffed animals. We have hats. We have necklaces. We have everything. If you can dream it, we have it here. And you can get it in one stop, Innes said.
Innes says he thinks Scooby-Doo means something to everyone who has seen the character, something they can see reflected in themselves.
Scooby-Doo represents the coward and all of us. Okay, we all have our limits. As if I didn't do that. GOOD. Would you make it for Scooby's snack? No no no no. No. Would you do it for two Scooby snacks? No. Would you do it for three? Four, I could do it for four, you know. He therefore represents the coward. And that's why I think everyone, young people and adults, identify with this dog, Innes said.
His favorite part of his role in the cartoons? Put smiles on people's faces.
When a child comes in and is grinning from ear to ear and is just in awe of being in the presence of Scooby-Doo, you know it. And you know, and a lot of them believe it or not, they're smart. Kids these days know that Scooby doesn't do it, someone does the voice. Then you have to keep doing it and you keep doing it, you keep doing it. So that's the best thing, Innes said.
Comic Con takes place all weekend at the Springfield Expo Center and University Plaza Expo Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can get single-day tickets for $40 or two-day tickets for $65.
