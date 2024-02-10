Hollywood produced 14% fewer series in 2023, marking the end of Peak TV





It's official: Peak TV has reached its peak. Last year, 516 scripted television series were released or streamed in the United States, a 14% decline from 2022, cable network FX announced Friday. This is only the second decline in at least 15 years, and the largest, according to FX research. The total constitutes the most definitive evidence of a slowdown that executives have been predicting for at least a year. The increase in the number of shows and the quality of television programming has brought it to the forefront of American culture over the past decade. But series orders by major studios began falling precipitously in mid-2022, around the time Wall Street was lashing out at entertainment companies' spend-at-all-costs strategy to create new series. Last year's writers' and actors' strikes, the first time both unions walked out at the same time since 1960, halting script production for months, also slowed the release of new shows. The strikes wiped out all fall programming for scripted network television, and the fallout will likely be felt throughout 2024.

The total of 516 was the lowest since a decline in 2020, when the pandemic disrupted television productions and programming around the world. Yet even with that drop, last year's figure ranks fourth since FX began keeping records (2022, 2021, and 2019 had more), giving viewers plenty of options but potentially continuing to overwhelm them. also submerge. In 2009, all 210 scripted shows aired on television and cable networks in the United States, a slight increase from the years earlier in the decade, according to FX. This number grew steadily over the next few years, then sharply after Netflix began creating original series in 2012. As of 2015, there were 422 scripted shows. This prompted John Landgraf, an FX executive, to coin the term Peak TV, which industry insiders quickly adopted to describe the era of streaming television. In 2022, there were 600 scripted shows (an increase from a previous estimate of 599), which is expected to be the record. In addition to the fact that virtually all studios have slowed their investments in making new television shows, several media companies are no longer investing in scripted series. Quibi came and went. Google and Facebook invested aggressively in traditional scripted television about five years ago, but both have effectively stopped. Broadcast networks are producing fewer scripted shows, as are many cable networks like USA, TBS and Comedy Central.

Executives believe the number of shows will continue to decline this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/09/business/media/peak-tv-shows-2023-decline.html

