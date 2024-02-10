Gregg Wallace and the celebrities who shared their daily routine

Getty Images

Gregg Wallace admitted he was hurt by the 'cruel' reaction

Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace went viral this week after sharing his typical Saturday routine. He's not the first celebrity to reveal more about his inner life than he would like.

There's a fascination with what celebrities do when they're off duty, and sometimes we oblige by sharing the details of a typical 24-hour day.

But sitting down to write an article about “a day in the life” is not an easy task. How honest is too honest? Should you mention your daily diva habits? Do your hobbies make you seem too judgmental?

The gregarious Wallace is the latest to try it, exposing his hour-by-hour routine in The Telegraph.

The 59-year-old wakes up at 5 a.m. and reads for an hour before checking the registration numbers for his health program.

Then it's a trip to the gym, which allows him to arrive early to have the pool and sauna all to himself. All that exercise means he has “less than 18 percent body fat and a six-pack.”

He also manages to fit “journaling, manifesting, goal setting, and reading self-help books” into his routine.

Breakfast with his PA is at 10am at the local Harvester pub, and just two hours later he's back home for lunch which his wife has 'ready on the table'.

He then spends 90 minutes in the afternoon with his four-year-old non-verbal autistic son, before playing strategy computer games for “two hours alone in my home office”.

Getty Images

Wallace has a fry for breakfast with his assistant at a Harvester pub

These afternoon activities wouldn't raise eyebrows if he hadn't admitted, “I'm a much better father now that I'm older, although another child isn't something I would have chosen at my age. I've always been very honest with Anna, but this is what she wanted and I love her.” Maybe a weekend newspaper supplement wasn't the best place to confess that.

“Gregg Wallace may never stop trending,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Times columnist Caitlin Moran invoked comedian Steve Coogan's pompous presenter Alan Partridge. “The general consensus seemed to be 'This is the closest life to Alan Partridge that wasn't actually lived by Alan Partridge,'” she wrote.

Wallace's routine was “hilarious and bananas”, The Guardian's Michael Hogan said Tuesday. “This man has no self-awareness and a skin as thick as his newspaper. By now, the Greggster probably thinks his interview went viral because it's inspirational content on the style of life.”

However, Wallace later admitted that he was hurt by the “cruel” backlash, particularly his outspoken comments about his family.

“People were like, 'So you spend an hour and a half with your son, but then you spend two hours on your computer,'” Wallace said on Instagram.

“No. I'm with my son at home all the time. I just didn't write, 'I tickled with Sid, playing in the living room.' You don't log every minute of the day. I just logged the blocks.

He added: “That doesn't mean that's all I saw [of] him that day. If you live in a house with someone, you interact with them all the time.

“Not only that, it's a snapshot of a Saturday. And the other thing too – and I'm almost going to cry over this – people say Sid was unwanted. It took us two years to design with Sid. Two years”.

“Chat with the Guru”

The backlash didn't stop Wallace from giving a snapshot of another day, posting his schedule for Friday on Instagram. It included a treadmill at 5:15 a.m., an Insta live at 7:00 a.m., a “wiv guru chat” at 7:30 a.m., then a full day of filming with a break for “30 minutes of reading and 20 minutes of nap”.

Wallace isn't the only celebrity to go viral because of his daily routine.

In 2021, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orland Bloom was the center of attention when he told the Sunday Times: “I like to earn my breakfast so I'll just have some green powders which I mix with some brain octane oil, collagen powder for my hair.” and nails, and a little protein.

He added that it's 90 percent plant-based, prompting him to tell his readers, “I sometimes look at a cow and think it's the most beautiful thing ever.”

Getty Images

Orlando Bloom doesn't just spend his days dreaming of roles for himself, but also for women and minorities

Bloom is certainly a hard-working actor, telling the newspaper that he spent “a lot of time dreaming of roles for myself and for others – for minorities and women.” He was “trying to be the voice for everyone.”

The list of incredibly crazy daily routines is long: American actor Mark Wahlberg revealed in 2018 that he woke up at 2:30 a.m. before prayers, training, golf, “cryogenic chamber recovery” and two little ones. -lunches, all before some people get out of bed.

He was more energetic than the late Princess Margaret, who apparently didn't leave her room until 12:30 p.m., when she sat down to a four-course lunch with the Queen Mother.

And singer Barbara Streisand talked about her spending between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the stock market.

Overshare if you dare

Despite the risks of appearing slightly ridiculous, celebrities also want to appear interesting and real.

PR expert Anna Berman told the BBC: “Even with media training, celebrities will have their own opinions and quirks, which PR doesn't want to totally erase, or an interview might be a bit robotic and inauthentic.”

She adds that her role is to “give guidance as to whether something might be perceived as disconnected from reality,” but it's important to remember that “anything a celebrity says is likely to be perceived as disconnected from reality.” reality, because she is literally living a lifestyle that is not normal.

“It's really about whether the celebrity wants a reputation as someone they can relate to, or whether they're happy to own and publicly admit their privilege.”

Getty Images

Tom Hollander gave a hilarious, deadpan take on the 'day in the life' genre

Speaking about Wallace's article, Berman said he probably wanted to “give unique answers, but it came out a little strange.” He may have even wanted attention to some extent.

“I don't think a publicist would approve something like that unless it was on purpose. Maybe he's about to announce something big and wants to get some exposure.”

According to Berman, our fascination with the private lives of stars is an unknown.

“Most of the details we know about celebrities are the more glamorous parts of their lives, like the movie premieres and vacations they post on social media, but the day-to-day remains a mystery to us.”

Every celebrity's typical day isn't filled with excitement. Actor Tom Hollander's day was deliberately mundane and tongue-in-cheek.

The Bafta-winning actor told the Sunday Times in 2020 that he woke up around 3am or 4am. But unlike other Hollywood stars, he wakes up early because he needs to “pee.”

Noting that “life hasn't been as busy as it used to be,” he said he spends his mornings examining his bald spot, weighing himself and tucking in his stomach. He also took naps, ate too much lunch and listened to BBC radio. 4's The Word at One for “hearing politicians lie or reports about the end of the world.”

We got a closer look at his afternoon activities. “If the weather is nice, I might go for a bike ride on the canal, if it rains, I might masturbate and doze off.”