The best of the week | Bollywood needs to find a new villain

Pakistan has had a difficult 2023. The country has suffered political and economic crises, food and fuel shortages, and floods that submerged most of the country. The Pakistani rupee hit its all-time low, crossing the PKR 300 mark against the US dollar in August 2023. The country's foreign exchange reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan (SPB) also fell to a low an alarming $3.1 billion in January 2023. The cash-strapped country has struggled to release funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Our neighbors across the border went to the polls on Thursday after two years of intense political drama. Mint's foreign affairs correspondent wrote two explainers this week, talking about what's at stake in Pakistan's national elections and what a poll upset could mean for India.

Last Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a rather lackluster interim budget. Many have called the budget a power grab that has exuberated confidence. But for the average person, there wasn't much. In an interview with Mint Editor-in-Chief Ravi Krishnan, Politics and Business Editor Utpal Bhaskar, Business Journalist Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Rajeev Jayswal, the FM answered questions that remained unanswered in the interim budget. The minister spoke about slowing consumption growth, the government's plans to transform rural India, capital spending and much more.

The Indian OTT sector is on the verge of an overhaul. With the upcoming Disney-Reliance deal, the crowded streaming market could see consolidation if the merger goes through. The new entity, the majority of which would belong to Reliance, will have a huge library, including Disney's Marvel catalog. The combined Reliance-Disney entity is expected to be four to five times larger than Netflix in terms of total hours of content. Lata Jha takes a look at the evolving video streaming landscape in India. She also writes about how the creation of a big shark like the Reliance-Disney entity could pose a threat to the existence of smaller OTT players.

Rigid goals, willing employees and some oversight are enough to cause a financial scandal. Let’s take this example of Bank of Baroda (BoB). A number of BoB branches have provided fake gold loans over the past year. The reason? Unachievable goals. The scheme took place in some branches of the bank in South India, where senior executives, in cahoots with friendly customers, authorized gold loans without gold as collateral, thereby violating several guidelines and potentially putting endangering depositors' money. The agencies would deposit the money into the customer's account, which would then be paid back to the bank to make it look like a regular loan repayment. What about the processing fee and interest you ask? The branch would pay it from its own expense account. In this investigative article, Shayan Ghosh reports this bizarre case of gold missing from gold loans.

Quant Mutual Fund has made waves with its bold investments, including stocking up on Reliance Industries and betting big on Mukesh Ambanis' empire. Reliance Group stocks make up 16% of its portfolio. They support Reliance not only for its current value, but also for its potential in high-value sectors like solar and telecommunications. Interestingly, after focusing on the Adani Group, Quant shifted gears following the Hindenburg report, showing his willingness to quickly change course based on data. Mint Moneys Jash Kriplani and Neil Borate write about mutual fund strategy. They not only stick to stocks for the long term, but are also willing to enter or exit them based on immediate market indicators.

India's real estate market is seeing a resurgence after a pandemic-induced lull. Non-resident Indian investors (NRIs) are one of the drivers. The opportunity to own a home in the cities they grew up in has long attracted NRIs to the Indian real estate market. However, delays in possession and long wait for completion of projects have caused most of them to shun the real estate market here. But since the world reopened post-Covid, NRIs have been buying high-end apartments, plots, villas and houses in retirement communities across the country. The share of NRIs in annual home purchases, which was less than 10% before 2020, has increased to 15% in 2023. Madhurima Nandy, editor-in-chief of Mints, examines the reasons for the comeback of NRI real estate.

If you are an IIM student reading this, don't worry, you still have a chance to get that big salary. India's leading business schools are putting job placement jitters aside as students are taken on by recruiters for salaries and bonuses on par with last year. However, there is one change: startups and fintechs are absent from recruitment campaigns. Placement teams from IIMs in Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Udaipur, Indore and Shillong told Mints careers reporter Devina Sengupta that companies from sectors such as FMCG, consulting and banking are leading the recruitment process at these B-schools. Some of the recruiters include Microsoft ( 70 lakh for posting in Hyderabad); Accenture ( 60 lakh), Asian Paints and Emami Group ( 15-18 million). Among banks, Axis, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC have rolled out offers for 20-24 million.

Public banks reap huge profits. During the first three quarters of FY24, public sector banks (PSBs) waived 98 trillion. This figure should reach 1.3 trillion by the end of next month. The state may now be looking for more dividends from PSBs, while those from the RBI could be at par with the current budget. The RBI dividend was 87,416 crore in 2023-24 helped the Center revise its budget estimates. Rhik Kundu and Subhash Narayan explain how the central government is turning to state-owned banks for dividends to meet its non-tax revenue target of 3,99,701 crore in 2024-25.

Hyderabad-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is optimistic about the Indian AI scene. With Microsoft being a major investor in OpenAI (to the tune of $10 billion!), it is clear that its company is betting a lot on AI. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Nadella said India was keeping pace with global AI development, something he saw happening for the first time. This is the first time I feel that what is happening in India and what is happening in the rest of the world, there is no impedance (delay), there is no gap.” , Nadella said.

In 2021, excitement has increased around agritech startups, particularly those streamlining the farm-to-table supply chain, promising advancements in efficiency and technology for India's vast agricultural sector. This $500 billion sector seemed ripe for a technology injection. The agrotechnology sector even experienced an investment boom in 2021-2022, with $1.28 injected. Leading agritech startups DeHaat, WayCool and Ninjacart are all valued between $650 million and $800 million. But none of them are close to the elusive $1 billion figure. Why is that? Savantan Bera tries to provide some possible answers to this question in this long story.

Paytm's regulatory challenges began long before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on its Paytm Payments Bank in late January. However, Paytm has not only crossed the UBI. The Indian government had previously expressed concerns over Chinese investments in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd, including rejecting a proposal for ex post approval of investments in Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL). Coins Mihir Mishra and Shayan Ghosh explain how it could have been more than just its regulatory tussle with the RBI that has eroded more than a third of its value in the last 10 days.

