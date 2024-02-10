12th Failure Actor Medha Shankar Shares BTS Photo With Vikrant Massey





Image Instagrammed by Medha Shankr. (courtesy: Medha Shankr) New Delhi: Medha Shankr relived the 12th failure days. The actor, who rose to fame after the success of 12th Fail, shared a few BTS photos on his Instagram profile. She shared the photos to mark the day she did her first screen test for the film two years ago. Medha shared a few photos in which she is seen wearing a red suit. The last photo on the slide features Vikrant Massey and Medha. Medha wrote in the caption: “February 9, 2022. On this day two years ago I did my first screen test for 12thFail and the rest is history. The last photo was taken right after an intense scene we did (you can see my swollen eyes. from all the crying). Other photos are from a photo shoot we did later. My most special day. Grateful to the- beyond measure. Take a look at his post here: Earlier, Medha had spoken about the meteoric rise in her social media followers in an interview with Hindustan Times. After the 12th failure, Medha's social media followers increased from 16,000 to 1.8 million. She said, “Before I was locked down for the film, I had 16,000 followers because I never bothered with Instagram and didn't put up content regularly. After the OTT release, it grew massively and it's over a million now, I'm slowly realizing the power of social media. The 27-year-old actress added: “Now I understand that you are considered a star not only because you are a great actor, but also because your social media has exploded. As an actor, that's become important now. More importantly, big opportunities will come my way because the film did well and my performance is also appreciated. But, considering social media, we must agree that it earns a lot, it's a great way to earn extra money. This opens up a lot of collaboration for me with the brand. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Critic) award at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. He dedicated his award to IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, “Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When a Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, he's even more adorable).” Take a look at the post here: 12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilets, working in a library and working hard to overcome every obstacle that came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi and Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail celebrity fans includes Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal.

