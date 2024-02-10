All-Star Weekend Guide – Daily Journal





A graphic featuring Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton adorns the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis ahead of NBA All-Star 2024. From February 15-18, All-Star Weekend will feature live music, interactive artwork, fan activations and more to celebrate. the big game. “> Indianapolis comes to life this week with the arrival of NBA All-Star Weekend 2024. Here's a look at everything that's happening before the big game: The board Disabled, 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Bicentennial Unity Plaza, 117 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings and nationally known Indy native and actor Mike Epps will host this free 45-minute celebration. The program will include a musical performance by a surprise national artist, appearances by NBA and Pacers legends, music performed by local artists, fireworks and much more. Tickets are limited to 5,000 people and can be found at www.NBAAllStar2024.com. NBA Crossing, Feb. 16-18, Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. A multi-day interactive fan event that brings basketball culture to the forefront, featuring player appearances, live performances and unique activations focused on art, music, fashion, technology and entertainment. Performances include Zedd and T-Pain, with doors opening at 9 p.m. on February 16; Walker Hayes and Keith Urban, with doors opening at 3 p.m. on February 17; and Lil Wayne, 3 p.m. February 18. BUTTER at Indys Home Courtt, 11 a.m. Feb. 16 through 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Indianapolis Artsgarden, 110 W. Washington St. An expansion of the BUTTER Fine Art Fair, showcasing the works of more than 30 Black artists during the All-Star Weekend of the NBA. Slam Dunk Movie Festival, Feb. 16-18, Living Room Theaters, 745 E. 9th St. Suite 810, Indianapolis. Fifteen basketball-themed films will be screened over three days in the Living Room Theaters. Many films feature Q&As with the filmmakers and subjects, including a special discussion with Paul George after the screening of Amongst the Trees at 1 p.m. on February 16. Celebrity Ruffled NBA All-Star Game, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. Talent from media, sports and entertainment will compete on the field to announce the weekend's headline events. Panini Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. February 16, Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams of first and second year players compete in this showcase of young talent. All Star Weekend with Boosie11 p.m., Feb. 16, at the Vogue Theater, 6259 N. College Ave., Indianapolis NBA All-Star training and media Day, 11 a.m. Feb. 17, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. The All-Stars will share their thoughts and answer questions during media availability and take the field to practice with their coaches and teammates. HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, 2:00 p.m. February 17, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A rematch of the CIAA championship as Winston-Salem State University takes on Virginia Union University. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. February 17, Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans will gather to watch the league's brightest stars demonstrate their skills in the AT&T Slam Dunk, Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge. All starry Night, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 17, Newfields, 4000 Michigan Ave., Indianapolis. Join former NBA star George Hill and friends to dance the night away at LUME Indianapolis with Van Gogh. Enjoy an open bar with a curated selection of spirits, wine and beer, including signature cocktails from Uncle Nearest. Chef Patrick Russ of Newfields will serve a winning selection of delicious culinary selections. All Star Weekend with 2 Chainz11 p.m., February 17, at the Vogue Theater R&B, it's not a dead day To party2:00 p.m., February 18, at the Vogue Theater NBA All-Star Game 20248 p.m., February 18, Lucas Oil Stadium

