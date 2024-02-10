El Paso actress lands major Hollywood role





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Christina Villa grew up in El Paso's Lower Valley with dreams of making it in Hollywood. Today, she's celebrating her first starring role alongside famous co-stars. Villa — and her El Paso-born pup, Timber — sat down with ABC-7's Crista Mack to talk about her trip. “Keep that, that faith inside,” Villa says. “It tells you this is what you’re supposed to do.” Villa retained this faith in moments of doubt. “You have your days where you wake up and you're like…maybe I should just have a regular nine to five schedule,” Villa says. She never gave up on her dream of acting on the big screen. It all started with his mother, Angela. She was a country music singer known in the El Paso area. Angela saw what Villa didn't see: raw talent. Too shy to perform during her high school years, Villa chose cheerleading at Bel Air High. “Once it was over,” Villa says. “I didn't really have an outlet anymore. I think that actually had a lot to do with me being like, okay, I want to try this.” After a stint at the El Paso Times, Villa decided to move. She moved to New York to study acting, then moved to Los Angeles in 2021. Two weeks later, she got a role in “Wanted Man”. Villa says, “I don't think I really understood it until I was on set. I think it still hasn't sunk in.” Villa co-stars with Kelsey Grammer and Dolph Lundgren. “When I say I was nervous, like when Kelsey came on set,” Villa says. “I'm like, what? What am I doing?” That nervousness disappeared when she remembered how she got there: her mother. “She kind of knew that's what I had to do. So I really appreciate that.” The film “Wanted Man” is available on Amazon Prime, On Demand and Apple TV.

