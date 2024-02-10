Woman left Charleston nightclub, allegedly kidnapped and raped | News

Entertainment
ADAMS RUN After an hours-long standoff, authorities captured a man accused of kidnapping and raping a College of Charleston student in the early hours of Feb. 4 after she left a high-profile nightclub in downtown Charleston , officials said.
Andrew Robert Mettal, 27, was arrested by Charleston County sheriff's deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service on the evening of Feb. 9 in the 5200 block of Mauss Hill Road, according to the office's spokeswoman of the sheriff, Lexi Douglas.
He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Court documents were not immediately available. It's unclear when he will have a bond hearing.
Armored vehicles from the sheriff's office SWAT team and black SUVs closed in on the spot near Hollywood at 2 p.m., blocking a section of the winding rural road off Savannah Highway. Mettal barricaded himself in a residence for five hours, the sheriff's office said.
The arrest was the result of a multi-agency undercover operation that stretched from King Street in the heart of downtown Charleston to the western edge of unincorporated Charleston County.
Authorities first received a report at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 4 that a 20-year-old woman had been abducted while leaving Republic Garden & Lounge, located at 462 King St., where she was partying with other college friends, according to an incident report. written by the Charleston Police Department. Her roommate and her boyfriend told police she was very drunk.
The upscale nightclub is the subject of a popular cable television reality show, “Southern Hospitality” on Bravo, and draws a crowd.
Some time after the young woman left the club around midnight without her friends, she was taken against her will by a man in a Tesla in Hollywood, reports said. The rural town on the western edge of Charleston County is more than 20 miles from the Charleston Peninsula along Savannah Highway. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted before she was able to get to safety and find help.
An incident report from the sheriff's office confirmed that a deputy went to a wooded area of Hollywood around 2:30 a.m. following a report of a woman being raped. The Charleston police report says she was escorted to University Medical Hospital for a rape examination.
The student was one of dozens of young women who crowded King Street from Thursday to Saturday evening, taking advantage of the many bars and clubs that line the downtown corridor, which is partially closed to vehicles on popular nights out and characterized by a strong police presence. Located just a few blocks from the College of Charleston campus, King Street attracts many students, including those under the legal age of 21.
The victim and her friends on the night of February 3 were invited to a VIP table at Republic, according to the police incident report. Republic is one of several upscale destinations along King Street owned by Lamar Bonaparte's Republic Development and Management Group. Tony's Nightclub offers private tables where patrons can pay thousands of dollars in bottle service. Its young and attractive staff is in the spotlight on the show “Southern Hospitality”.
Charleston attorney Mark Peper, who represents Bonaparte's hotel group, wrote in a statement that all of his restaurants complied with the law.
“As part of Republic DMG’s overall risk prevention policy, all customers are required to present valid identification before entering our locations,” Peper said. “Furthermore, whenever we are asked to assist law enforcement, we do so regularly, transparently and in a timely manner.”
The young woman's boyfriend called authorities around 1:50 a.m. to report that his girlfriend had left the nightclub without her friends after midnight and called him from King Street to ask him to pick her up, according to distribution reports. The boyfriend was in Colleton County at the time, he said.
The woman said she was with a man who told her they were going to Folly Beach. After speaking on the phone, she let her boyfriend know she was inside a vehicle with a man who wouldn't let her out and that she was scared, according to the incident report .
Her boyfriend tracked her phone's location, the report said, which showed her traveling in a vehicle along Savannah Highway. He continued to follow her until “the place went dark” at 1:02 a.m.
The roommate told police she last saw the CofC student at their VIP table at Republic and that her friend was heavily intoxicated. The roommate said her friend went to the bathroom after midnight and did not return. The roommate texted her to check in and received a response saying she was fine. The roommate also checked the location of her friend's phone and saw that she was traveling along Savannah Highway and was not with her boyfriend, the report states.
Authorities learned around 2:30 a.m. that a woman matching the victim's description was located in Hollywood and reported being the victim of a sexual assault.
The sheriff's office informed Charleston police officers that the young woman had voluntarily left Republic with a male subject, according to an incident report. City police attended the club to speak with staff and review video surveillance.
