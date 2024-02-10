Woman left Charleston nightclub, allegedly kidnapped and raped | News

ADAMS RUN After an hours-long standoff, authorities captured a man accused of kidnapping and raping a College of Charleston student in the early hours of Feb. 4 after she left a high-profile nightclub in downtown Charleston , officials said.

Andrew Robert Mettal, 27, was arrested by Charleston County sheriff's deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service on the evening of Feb. 9 in the 5200 block of Mauss Hill Road, according to the office's spokeswoman of the sheriff, Lexi Douglas.

He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Court documents were not immediately available. It's unclear when he will have a bond hearing.

Armored vehicles from the sheriff's office SWAT team and black SUVs closed in on the spot near Hollywood at 2 p.m., blocking a section of the winding rural road off Savannah Highway. Mettal barricaded himself in a residence for five hours, the sheriff's office said.

The arrest was the result of a multi-agency undercover operation that stretched from King Street in the heart of downtown Charleston to the western edge of unincorporated Charleston County.

Authorities first received a report at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 4 that a 20-year-old woman had been abducted while leaving Republic Garden & Lounge, located at 462 King St., where she was partying with other college friends, according to an incident report. written by the Charleston Police Department. Her roommate and her boyfriend told police she was very drunk.

The upscale nightclub is the subject of a popular cable television reality show, “Southern Hospitality” on Bravo, and draws a crowd.

Some time after the young woman left the club around midnight without her friends, she was taken against her will by a man in a Tesla in Hollywood, reports said. The rural town on the western edge of Charleston County is more than 20 miles from the Charleston Peninsula along Savannah Highway. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted before she was able to get to safety and find help.