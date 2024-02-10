Zac Posen at Gap, H&M Thrift Shopping and our obsession with dolls in fashion





Apparently, no sooner had Zac Posen made a series of ball gowns for a TV miniseries than he was appointed to top creative positions at brands better known for their cargo pants and pajama sets. On Monday, Mr. Posen, 43, whose eponymous brand ceased operations in 2019, was announced as the new creative director of Gap Inc. and the new creative director of Old Navy. The designer known for pieces evoking the Golden Age of Hollywood will serve as a cultural curator and creative partner, Richard Dickson, chairman and CEO of Gap Inc., said in a news release. Mr Posens' appointment may seem like a stretch – he certainly won't be making mermaid dresses – but this is not his first foray into the mass market. He has created collections for Target and his own diffusion lines like Z Spoke. He's also not the first star talent to be awarded a prestigious title at Gap. His predecessors include Patrick Robinson, who was fired after four years in 2011, and, more controversially, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, whose partnership with Yeezy Gap ended amid scandal in 2022. And yet, the company still seems ready to bet on a name to improve its image.

Maurizio Donadi, former senior vice-president of Lévis and founder of Transnomadica, a company that acquires and recycles used clothing, said Mr. Posen in his new position can bring plenty of new ideas and a sophisticated level of taste in phase with where the market is going. Whether he can turn these ideas into a positive shopping experience remains to be seen. Mr. Donadi, an avid collector of Gap pieces from its 1990s glory years, said his stores today lacked energy and imagination. But I love the brand, he said, and would like to see it relevant again.

Fully clothed When Marc Jacobs presented a parade of doll-like models on his spring 2024 show last Friday, he spoke of a fixation with certain toys that has reverberated throughout the fashion world and popular culture. A week earlier, John Galliano presented his latest Maison Margiela couture collection on models made up like old dolls. And at the Grammys on Sunday, Billie Eilish performed the song she composed for the movie Barbie in a replica of the Poodle Parade Barbie outfit, released in 1965. Maybe Margot Robbie rejected the look.

On the surface, this nostalgic and sometimes subversive aesthetic celebrates artifice, often by incorporating puffy lips, oversized eyelashes, and glazed donut complexions. But it can also express a brazen send-up of conventional femininity or, more simply, a voluntary return to childhood. Many girls grew up wearing a tutu every day, said Sharon Graubard, founder and creative director of SG Files, a trend forecasting company in New York. It's like an adult interpretation. The look can be achieved with fairytale, film-like clothing or with highly structured pieces, as was the case on Mr. Jacobs's show. Her show, like others, seemed to be a campy gesture intended to blur the distinction between models posing as stiff-jointed toys and those toys behaving like girls. It’s clear that cultures’ fascination with dolls has legs. With New York Fashion Week underway and European fashion weeks still to come, we'll soon see how far they'll travel.

H&M becomes thrifty With crisp white walls and white floors, a new H&M store that just opened in Soho looks nothing like an Apple Store selling clothes. Compounding this perception are oversized LED screens and smart mirrors in fitting rooms that allow shoppers to request products and view style options without leaving the room.

The mega retailer returned to the midtown Manhattan neighborhood two years after closing another Soho location in 2022. Linda Li, chief customer and marketing officer for H&M Americas, said the company has a goal , er, more culturally elevated for its new store: creating a gallery-like space in keeping with the area's roots as a haven for artists and dealers. The items, as expected, are trend-driven, particularly the pre-loved clothing offered in a small in-store boutique, H&M Pre-Loved, which is the first of its kind at an H&M store in America. We're starting small, Ms. Li said of the pre-loved concept. But as we understand customer response, we will go where it takes us.

If you're going to splurge At Nordstrom stores in New York and Los Angeles, new in-store pop-up shops offer customers the opportunity to discover what their next favorite brand could be. The pop-ups, which ran through February, were developed in partnership with 15 Percent Pledge, an organization that encourages stores to dedicate a portion of their sales space to Black-owned businesses. They will feature items from popular brands like Brother Vellies (whose founder, Aurora James, launched the pledge in 2020), Wales Bonner and Off-White, alongside a roster of emerging brands like Busayo, Aliette, The Oula Company, Sami Miro Vintage, Re Ona and Khiry, which makes Afrofuturist-inspired jewelry.

