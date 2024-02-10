Entertainment
Lionsgate and AMC Show Squeeze launch for mid-sized Hollywood
Good morning! It's Sean McNulty. (connect here on LINKED-IN if you want) and here is the Hollywood + Media news to know on FRIDAY February 9, 2023.
Where you have to admire Zaz who goes out of his way to promote the product! Well done for having the boss on air during the KNICKS game last night, TNT broadcast team (and how about that clarity on the B/R Sports level feed?).
YEAH: It's not scary at all NINERS head coach Kyle Shanahan has cameras and microphones in every room of the NINERS facility., and can listen to anything at any time and he keeps the live zooms open so he can talk in any room, at any time from his desk. So, studio legal, just a snapshot of the incoming exploratory calls from each studio head on this.
MORE: The SEC Collegiate Athletic Conference earned $853 million in its FY23, This is primarily money from football TV rights (and does not include additional payments for major Bowl appearances), which is poised for a huge jump in FY24 with the start of his new ESPN deal.
-
Every SEC school received a $51 million cutSEC Commissioner Greg Sankey received $3.6 million and each athlete received sincere thanks from management.
AND: Colin Jost will be your White House Correspondents Dinner animator on SAT. April 27.
SO: Two other women who dated Jonathan Majorsincluding a former fiancé, filed complaints of physical and emotional violence, according to the New York Times.
ALSO: THE Oscars let's add a category for casting directorsfrom 2025 (therefore the 2026 show), its first new award since 2001 (animated film), and brings the number of awards to 24.
-
So good luck to the AMPAS 2026 board in determining whether or not you're going to add it to the ABC broadcast, and the 35 pieces coming out before and after this decision both mock and applaud the decision .
OH: IOWA's Caitlin Clark could break NCAA all-time record this Sunday against NEBRASKA, so have a little NFL preview with a real game at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
Ok, straight up who wins super bowl on Sunday?
BESIDES: Bonuses for agency salespeople! THE WSJ has a good summary of celebrity infiltration super bowl advertising time hereand the situation will probably only get worse on Sunday compared to this graph in previous years, this strike-induced loss of income will have to be compensated for somehow, y'all!
-
LGF (along with STARZ which will soon be separated) and AMC release fourth quarter numbers that send both stocks down significantly. Take a look at what's happening at two US-centric, small-to-mid-sized Hollywood companies built for the lifespan of TV deals. the melting of the packets has warmed considerably. Lean is the new growth.
-
The size of DISNEY's stake in EPIC does not bode well for the gaming company's valuation.
-
The PGA sets player salary payments on their new multi-billion foreign investment.
-
The latest casting news and deals at APPLE, CBS, NETFLIX, DISNEY, HULU, AMAZON and some marketing and PR executive moves, plus a look at what's new to watch and stream this weekend , like always.
