Oscars 2024 Predictions: Paul Giamatti vs. Cillian Murphy for Best Actor

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and experts Joyce Eng And Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race – via Slack, of course. This week we discuss Best Actor, which seems to be a two-horse battle.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We've reached Super Bowl weekend – for those who haven't asked: the Chiefs moneyline (but I have the 49ers on a long-standing bet) – which means we're gearing up for the televised awards which will take us through to Oscar weekend in March. With the BAFTA Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards on the horizon, most of Phase 2's attention has turned to the major acting races. We talked about Best Actress last week, which is a bit like last year's highly competitive race, but not really either. Along those same lines, there is at least some similarity between the 2023 Best Actor battle and this year's matchup. For example, if you squint from a distance, you might say Paul Giamatti is of Brendan Fraser What Cillian Murphy is of Austin Butler. Or maybe not really at all. Giamatti East the beloved industry veteran in a family drama, of sorts, and Murphy has biopic role as a notable historical figure of the 20th century. But the superficial resemblance to the 2023 Best Actor race is just that: surface level. For starters, Giamatti isn't on the “comeback” and Murphy is starring in a true phenomenon and Best Picture favorite. That's why I made it win the Oscars. Logic dictates that if you assume “Oppenheimer” is going to dominate Oscar night – a safe assumption since its 13 nominations have paced the field and it's far and away the favorite for Best Picture, recent chatter about “The Zone 'interest”. despite being a play – so why wouldn't Murphy also win in his category as the main character? Best Picture and Best Actor haven't tied each other since 2012's “The Artist,” but neither have Best Picture and Best Actor been so closely tied among Best Picture winners since then. (It should be noted that the presumed runner-up that year was George Clooney for “The Descendants”, another Alexander Payne film.) You can't say that “Oppenheimer” is about anything other than J. Robert Oppenheimer, and Murphy carries the film from the first moment to the last. Maybe another actor could have played this role, but Murphy did it and when push comes to shove, I think he will be the academy members' first choice. At this point, I even think he'll win at the SAG Awards, where Giamatti has dominated his career. “Oppenheimer” is a unicorn in today's awards industrial complex: a huge box office hit that's also an adult drama that's also a favorite that also hasn't been bad and is also widely seen. “The Holdovers” is a nice film that could very well end up in second place for best film. But it's probably just that: a runner-up. So, it's Murphy running the table now, and even if Giamatti won at SAG, I don't think it would change my mind about the eventual Oscar winner. What do you think, Joyce? Is it Murphy's time and will he thank Cheese when he accepts that potential Oscar?

joyceeng: Murphy should thank his two favorite things: cheese and “Succession”. He is like me. As you know, I've had Murphy since “Oppenheimer” came out, and nothing since Lunar New Year's Eve has forced me to move away from him yet. That's not to say I'm 1,000% sure he wins, but he has a lot of growing to do, as you mentioned, and that's before we even get into the quality of his performance. It's weird because even though he's headlining the frontrunner for Best Picture, he hasn't really been seen the same way in Best Actor – or at least not as a big favorite. Obviously “Maestro” was on everyone's radar, but it felt like people were waiting for the first trailer to come out to get a license to predict Bradley Cooper. Murphy beat Cooper at the Golden Globes, but the odds shifted in Giamatti's favor after his In-N-Out stop, a required post-awards visit and the Critics Choice win. This makes sense on paper since Giamatti is currently undefeated in the televised awards and now has a W over Murphy, but that ignores the nuances of the race. In a way, though, it might be good for Murphy to be underrated in order to avoid favorite fatigue. He's been on the trail, but what I think helps his candidacy the most is Christopher Nolan And Robert Downey Jr. constantly praising and centering him when they talk about the film. Murphy is an introvert (again, me) and has never been in the Oscar hunt before – he's also the epitome of This – but this isn't Nolan's first rodeo and RDJ is the most charming extrovert ever (the introvert-extrovert dynamics are also the greatest). Nolan is like Alfonso Cuarónwho kept raising Yalitza Aparicio And Tavira Marina every time he was in front of a microphone. And RDJ is Jamie Lee Curtis, who mastered the art of being everyone's fashionable man while campaigning for himself last year. We have a question this week floating the idea of ​​Giamatti winning the BAFTA, which is favored by Murphy. What if he did? Would you abandon the cheese man for the fish man?

SEE Expert Slugfest: DGA Awards 2024 Winner Predictions

Christopher Rosen: An excellent question. The short answer is yes. BAFTA isn't the most reliable predictor because, as we've discussed, they go their own way, but “The Holdovers” has always seemed uniquely “American” and if Giamatti has enough European support to take down Murphy, well, that would be enough for me to tip the scales in his favor. You mentioned Cooper, who was feted by Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night. I know there are some hopes for Cooper at SAG and although Film Twitter and the general awards media (are they redundant descriptors?) have deemed “Maestro” as the Oscar villain, the industry isn't. is not really oriented towards the film. They don't seem to like it, but everyone probably agrees that it's a well-made, well-edited movie that's exactly what Cooper wanted it to be. So, is there room for a shocking surprise in left field at SAG, or are we down to just two guys?

joyceeng: There is no shade to BCoop, but I currently place it fourth in my Oscar rankings, with Jeffrey Wright in third place. Reports of “Maestro's” death are of course greatly exaggerated, but I keep going back to the days when we considered her the mashed potatoes of our Thanksgiving Oscar meal. The movie itself is a little too to be utilitarian as mashed potatoes, but I always thought it would be a reliable presence in the race even if it's not the movie's favorite movie/dish. everyone. Like you said, it doesn't look like “Maestro” will be many people's favorite movie in 2023, while we both know people who have “Oppenheimer” and “The Holdovers” as number 1. he industry was always going to love “Maestro” more than the general public, but we also can't completely ignore the mixed reception from the masses, especially when we're talking about SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members. The AFTRA part is not made up of actors and might not have the same appreciation of Cooper's efforts as his fellow comedians. If there is an upset, I would watch out for Wright. “American Fiction” has already outperformed in terms of nominations, the film is doing well at the box office, and Wright is campaigning (whichever you prefer). He's like Giamatti: a highly respected and awarded veteran who has worked in all mediums but – unlike Giamatti – without an Oscar nomination so far. I'm not saying Giamatti and Wright would split votes, because that's stupid, but they have similar profiles.

SEE Typing the Oscars Experts: Is Best Actress a Three-Way Race?

Christopher Rosen: I'm going to be a little stupid and just write that I've long thought that they were both comparable not only in terms of profile but also in performance and film – and although I don't think that matters much in terms of Best Actor, I wonder if it was just “American Fiction” or just “The Holdovers”, would that have given voters a consensus #2 for “Oppenheimer” in the race for best film and leads to a potential surprise. None of us mentioned Colman Domingo, and I think that ship has really sailed, but he had some good moments on the campaign trail here in Phase 2, which bodes well for his return to the race next year for “Sing Sing.” I guess we can talk about that another time, so I'll leave you with the last word by asking one question: what are your favorites? Bailiff Songs?

joyceeng: The nomination is Domingo's reward this year. Congratulations to him for eliminating Leonardo DiCaprio and increase your Venmo savings. I'm so glad you asked because I literally just told my friend on Saturday that my favorite karaoke song in college was “Burn.” I also have a soft spot for “You Make Me Wanna…” – the first Usher song I (and probably many of us) heard in 1997 – “U Got It Bad” and the everlasting banger “ Yeah! If these are not on the Sunday program, we ride at dawn.

PREDICT2024 Oscar winners by March 10



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest prediction champions. Can you then top our esteemed rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions updated, as they impact our latest racing odds, which terrify Hollywood bosses and stars. Don't miss the fun. Speak up and share your opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to follow the latest awards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?