Entertainment
What's next in Prince Harry's war on the media?
By Tom SymondsHome Affairs Correspondent, BBC News
Evidence that the Duke of Sussex had been the victim of phone hacking first emerged 11 years ago during the trial of media executives from the now-defunct News of the World.
Prince Harry has been deterred from taking legal action in the civil courts because of a palace culture whereby members of the royal family do not sue.
But that changed when his friends Elton John and David Furnish introduced him to David Sherborne, the slim-suited lawyer who ran phone hacking cases for much of the last decade.
Today, although some in the newspaper industry downplay its significance, he has won two major victories in his battle against what is now known in the courts as “illegal news gathering.”
Most phone hacking victims reach a settlement with the newspapers, finalized with brief statements and few details.
Prince Harry tried another strategy. He refused settlement offers, showed up in court and testified in person.
He was rewarded last year with a judgment that not only upheld his claims about 15 newspaper articles, but also detailed what Mirror Group Newspapers knew about illegal practices in its titles.
It was gold dust for his campaign. This provided strong evidence for his claims that he and others were unfairly victimized by high-profile journalists and investigators desperate to uncover celebrities.
This made today's settlement with MGN much more likely.
Furthermore, the damages awarded to him are not the highest for a phone hacking case. In 2008, the president of the Professional Footballers' Association, Gordon Taylor, reportedly received a sum of 400,000 euros. The compensation paid to Prince Harry amounts to around 300,000 euros for the repeated hacking of a senior royal official, potentially posing a major security risk.
Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie suggested Prince Harry had agreed to a “much more modest deal than he could have done if he had wanted to fight”.
Mr MacKenzie then spoke about the prince's popularity in the UK, saying the settlement “indicates that even he understands the nation is not behind him, even though the allegations may be serious”.
In fact, according to the Prince's lawyer, it was he who made the offer, not MGN, which, by accepting it, avoided much greater legal costs.
Although the prince has been slow to flesh out his comments on his anti-media campaign, it seems likely that he is not in it for the money.
He has repeatedly said he is pursuing “positive change” in media culture and will “see it through to the end.”
A successful end for him would mean defeating Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, and News Group Newspapers, now News UK, which publishes the Sun. These cases are currently pending before the courts.
There will be lengthy legal discussions in 2024. Key to Prince Harry's success will include getting Associated to disclose the evidence it has regarding payments made to private investigators who the plaintiffs claim carried out phone hacking and disclosure of personal information for Mail titles.
What could change as a result of this legal battle?
In many ways, Prince Harry is fighting to right historical wrongs.
The era of phone hacking began in the '90s, when journalists realized that by calling a celebrity's friend and entering a default PIN, they could hear voicemails left by the star.
This ended in the 2010s when we replaced “brick” mobile phones with smartphones and moved to encrypted messaging apps for many conversations.
At that time, police investigations of journalists and investigators made it clear that the methods used to obtain celebrity scoops were in fact criminal.
And then celebrities started revealing their own secrets on social media. Much easier for the tabloids to digest, with no unpleasant legal aftertaste.
So maybe the problem resolved itself.
There is a potential development that could trigger the campaign led by the prince.
He has repeatedly called on police to reopen investigations into press malpractice and the civil trial against Mirror Group has provided potential new evidence.
After the conviction of senior News International journalists in 2014, a subsequent investigation into the Mirror newspapers was halted. It is likely that the Metropolitan Police will not have the courage to become involved again, and Scotland Yard is currently not commenting.
One thing is clear. Prince Harry's campaign has earned him more enemies in the press. So far, that hasn't deterred him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68256881
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What's next in Prince Harry's war on the media?
- Grassroots football club boycotts cup match due to horrific misogyny from opponents | Football
- Men's tennis gets off to best start since 2016 with 5-2 win at Georgia State on Friday
- CERT-In issues high-severity warning regarding Google Chrome OS vulnerability: How to stay safe
- Flying high: Major renovation project begins to fly at Miami International Airport
- How Taiwan's elections challenge the power of the Chinese Communist Party | Election news
- Gemini Ultra vs. GPT-4: Did Google beat GPT-4 this time? | Posted by The PyCoach | Artificial Corner | February 2024
- 4.6 magnitude earthquakes shake the storm-hit Los Angeles area
- First time in Indian cricket! Prithvi Shaw marks comeback with historic record in Ranji Trophy
- Gabrielle Union shows off her fit legs in a black mini dress and boots as she heads to Kendrick Lamar's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian Vladimir Putin as 'ridiculous'
- Closing the tech skills gap to support the state's innovation economy | Humboldt Now