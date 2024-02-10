What's next in Prince Harry's war on the media?

By Tom SymondsHome Affairs Correspondent, BBC News

Will the prince continue to fight the tabloids now that he has struck a deal with the Mirror Group?

Evidence that the Duke of Sussex had been the victim of phone hacking first emerged 11 years ago during the trial of media executives from the now-defunct News of the World.

Prince Harry has been deterred from taking legal action in the civil courts because of a palace culture whereby members of the royal family do not sue.

But that changed when his friends Elton John and David Furnish introduced him to David Sherborne, the slim-suited lawyer who ran phone hacking cases for much of the last decade.

Today, although some in the newspaper industry downplay its significance, he has won two major victories in his battle against what is now known in the courts as “illegal news gathering.”

Most phone hacking victims reach a settlement with the newspapers, finalized with brief statements and few details.

Prince Harry tried another strategy. He refused settlement offers, showed up in court and testified in person.

He was rewarded last year with a judgment that not only upheld his claims about 15 newspaper articles, but also detailed what Mirror Group Newspapers knew about illegal practices in its titles.

It was gold dust for his campaign. This provided strong evidence for his claims that he and others were unfairly victimized by high-profile journalists and investigators desperate to uncover celebrities.

This made today's settlement with MGN much more likely.

Furthermore, the damages awarded to him are not the highest for a phone hacking case. In 2008, the president of the Professional Footballers' Association, Gordon Taylor, reportedly received a sum of 400,000 euros. The compensation paid to Prince Harry amounts to around 300,000 euros for the repeated hacking of a senior royal official, potentially posing a major security risk.

Attorney David Sherborne has represented many high profile clients

Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie suggested Prince Harry had agreed to a “much more modest deal than he could have done if he had wanted to fight”.

Mr MacKenzie then spoke about the prince's popularity in the UK, saying the settlement “indicates that even he understands the nation is not behind him, even though the allegations may be serious”.

In fact, according to the Prince's lawyer, it was he who made the offer, not MGN, which, by accepting it, avoided much greater legal costs.

Although the prince has been slow to flesh out his comments on his anti-media campaign, it seems likely that he is not in it for the money.

He has repeatedly said he is pursuing “positive change” in media culture and will “see it through to the end.”

A successful end for him would mean defeating Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, and News Group Newspapers, now News UK, which publishes the Sun. These cases are currently pending before the courts.

There will be lengthy legal discussions in 2024. Key to Prince Harry's success will include getting Associated to disclose the evidence it has regarding payments made to private investigators who the plaintiffs claim carried out phone hacking and disclosure of personal information for Mail titles.

What could change as a result of this legal battle?

In many ways, Prince Harry is fighting to right historical wrongs.

The era of phone hacking began in the '90s, when journalists realized that by calling a celebrity's friend and entering a default PIN, they could hear voicemails left by the star.

This ended in the 2010s when we replaced “brick” mobile phones with smartphones and moved to encrypted messaging apps for many conversations.

At that time, police investigations of journalists and investigators made it clear that the methods used to obtain celebrity scoops were in fact criminal.

And then celebrities started revealing their own secrets on social media. Much easier for the tabloids to digest, with no unpleasant legal aftertaste.

So maybe the problem resolved itself.

There is a potential development that could trigger the campaign led by the prince.

He has repeatedly called on police to reopen investigations into press malpractice and the civil trial against Mirror Group has provided potential new evidence.

After the conviction of senior News International journalists in 2014, a subsequent investigation into the Mirror newspapers was halted. It is likely that the Metropolitan Police will not have the courage to become involved again, and Scotland Yard is currently not commenting.