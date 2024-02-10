Kangana reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy; talks about Aditya Dhar's 'integrity' | Bollywood





At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Article 370, Yami Gautam debuted her baby bump as her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar confirmed her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday evening to react to Yami and Aditya's baby news, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet praising Aditya as he responded to a question about whether Article 370 was a propaganda film. Read also : Yami Gautam opens up about his bond with Kangana Ranaut Yami Gautam debuts baby bump at Article 370 trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut congratulates Yami and director Aditya Dhar. Kangana Ranaut wishes Yami Gautam Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Mr. Dhar has so much integrity and talent. Yami Gautam is also just wonderful, definitely my favorite Bollywood couple. The trailer of Article 370 is amazing. I wish them the best, also congratulations on the pregnancy. So happy. for them.” Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar got married in June 2021. Their film Article 370 will release on February 23. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Kangana Ranaut praises Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar and calls them her favorite Bollywood couple. What Kangana said about Yami earlier This is not the first time Kangana has spoken about Yami. In April last year, Kangana praised Yami and his film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She had stated that Yami “consistently and quietly produced the most successful films.” Reacting to Yami's Instagram post that his film has become the “most watched Indian film globally on Netflix”, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories: “Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly, delivering the most successful films… so inspiring. Congratulations to the whole team.” Yami Gautam on his relationship with Kangana Ranaut In 2023, Yami called Kangana Ranaut a “fantastic actress” and “one of the best we have”. The actor also said that Kangana invited her to her home in Manali, while she was shooting in the hill station. Both actors hail from Himachal Pradesh. In a interview with DNAYami had said: “I think it comes from the fact that we are from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way to admire will always be work, be it Kangana or Vidya (Vidya Balan) or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding. Talking about how Kangana invited her to her house in Manali, Yami had recalled, “We were shooting for Chor in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mother was with me. Very kindly, she messaged me to visit her at her home, but we couldn't make it due to irregular filming hours. It's just mutual respect and I think anyone who treats you with respect and love should be welcomed back. I'm looking forward to his next film and his next work because his work speaks for itself.” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

