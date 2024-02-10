Entertainment
Is romance dead in Bollywood?
Have you ever imagined crossing a sarson fieldyour dupatta and with your hair blowing in the wind, towards your 'Raj' who is standing with open arms? You can almost hear the mandolin playing in the background and before I even have to spell it out, you know what music is going to play.
If you are a child of the late 80s or 90s, chances are you have often imagined yourself romancing in picturesque snow-capped mountains, where the warmth of love is such that time doesn't matter. Well, it goes without saying that your idea of love has been deeply influenced by all the romances you've seen on screen in movies.
Romantic comedies and dramas were a staple of Bollywood for years. Let's talk about “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” or “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” or the biggest hit of 2000 – “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” or even “Aashiqui 2” – the common point of all these blockbusters is the fact that they are These were romantic films. . But look at the trend now! Action seems to be the favored genre with larger than life heroes invading the screens. Romance is more of a sub-theme, with a romantic song thrown in for a few minutes. With multiple films released in a single week, only two or three are romantic dramas. Does this mean romance in Bollywood is dead?
PUBLIC NOT OPEN TO ROM-COMS?
“Previously, entertainment options were limited. The only option would be cinema screens. Then there were TV screens and today OTT is also a preferred option. Several avenues have opened up. As a result, for Indian audiences, 70mm has become synonymous with something larger than life. Since the web is bigger, the audience prefers action and the latest hits, 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'Jawan' and 'Animal', are all actions,” feels producer and trade analyst Girish Johar .
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, disagrees. “People feel like romantic comedies don't work and after the pandemic there's a very limited audience for it, which I don't agree with. You know, a good film will always find an audience. You just have to make a good film, make it compelling and people will definitely watch it. The audience is open to watching all genres, but we are stuck with the idea of what will work and what won't work,” he believes.
Sudhanshu Saria, national award-winning director and producer, Four Line Films, says, “The fact that our industry has relegated romantic comedies as a genre to the digital arena has definitely hurt the genre. Reduced scope for theater means lower revenue, and this “discourages” both stars and producers. Saria is gearing up for the release of 'Sanaa' with Radhika Madan and will also be directing 'Ulajh' with Janhvi Kapoor.
Girish Johar adds, “A few romantic comedies like ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have performed well at the box office. There were also romantic dramas. The audience needs something different to come to the screens and watch these films. »
Talking about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Adarsh noted that the films did well, but both also boasted of big names: 'It wasn't like if people were experimenting with new faces or something. When you have big names associated with a film, obviously, you tend to believe that this genre works. But the problem is that people don't make romantic comedies or dramas like they used to. Hopefully things will improve with time.
Yatharth Chauhan, who is a film enthusiast, misses watching romantic comedies on the big screen. He said: “It’s a bittersweet emotion. Of course, I miss Bollywood romantic comedies. Unfortunately, I am taken back twenty years to choose my favorites: “Hum Tum”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Jab We Met”, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”. How did we suddenly stop making good romantic comedies after the 2000s? »
He also adds, “The cult following of ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ among Gen Z should prove how popular this genre is if supported well. However, even this was published ten years ago. I think the biggest stars of this generation should not hesitate to make romantic comedies, they must take this responsibility.
WHAT IS BOLLYWOOD MISSING?
However, if we look at the popularity of swoon-worthy K-dramas, it will tell us a different story. There is a good portion of the audience that is open to watching romantic comedies. Even in the South, films like “Sita Ramam” and “Hi Nanna”, which focused on romance, performed well. So, what is missing in Bollywood?
Taran Adarsh believes: “We are missing so many things and so many departments. We don't believe in our own beliefs, it's just chance. Studios dictate terms today. It never happened like that. I mean, I started my career in the 70s. The biggest filmmakers, from Raj Kapoor to Manmohan Desai to Prakash Mehra, used to dictate terms. Finance people would never say you have to do this or do that! They wouldn't even say that you were throwing him away or not throwing that person away. They had their own conviction, they had their own appeal and they were very sure of what they wanted. Today, filmmakers depend solely on studios and the money they give them, and it’s all about business.”
Sudhanshu Saria adds, “Also, romantic comedies have always been difficult to write and require the charisma of stars to work. But it’s also cyclical. Once the genre starts clicking, producers and stars will follow suit and our writers will be more than eager to write these stories.
ARE ROM-COMS MAKING A RETURN?
Many generations have learned the definition of love after watching Bollywood romances. So, will future generations be deprived of it? This seems unlikely!
In fact, many are rooting for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's success in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Adarsh hopes, “It is important that the film performs respectably at the box office. But even if it doesn't work, some trust could be built. »
“As an industry, we hope that 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' succeeds. The promotions have been strong and the music is also loved by everyone. So I hope it can get off to a good start,” says Johar.
He adds: “If you see the lineup, there are a few romantic comedies and dramas planned. It's not like there aren't any. But there has to be something different to offer and, more importantly, the film has to be entertaining.
Are production houses ready to invest in romantic comedies or romantic dramas? “Even though larger-than-life action films seem to dominate the box office these days, romantic comedies will never go out of style in Indian cinema. The classic blend of romance, comedy and music has given us entertaining and heartfelt stories through the ages and, not forgetting, some of the biggest blockbusters and most iconic films, like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. At Roy Kapur Films, we are always on the lookout for those special, wholesome romantic comedies that not only touch the hearts of the audience but also leave them with a smile on their face – which is what going to the movie is all about. movie theater ! » says Malvika Khatri, who heads the film business at Roy Kapur Films.
Well, just like in real life, you'll probably have to be a little more patient to find love on screen too. Love may come late, but we can't lose hope!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/bollywood/story/death-of-rom-coms-romantic-drama-cinematic-saturday-2499912-2024-02-10
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson calls Tucker Carlson a traitor for ridiculous interview with Vladimir Putin | News
- Is romance dead in Bollywood?
- Page not available – Woodlands Online
- Matchstick Eiffel Tower awarded world record after U-turn decision | BBC News
- Pakistan: Imran Khan calls Nawaz Sharif a 'low intelligence leader' in AI-generated video | Watch
- Taylor Swift impresses Chinese women tired of Xi Jinping's conservative era
- Israel-Hamas war: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for unity in Islamic countries against the Israeli offensive in Gaza
- Actor Cillian Murphy comes to SBIFF for Q&A after free screening of 'Oppenheimer', co-star Robert Downey Jr will walk the red carpet later
- Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
- Louis Vuitton unveils a new collection of fine jewelry for men
- Tuberculosis case at Sweetwater High School prompts county response
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area