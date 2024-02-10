Is romance dead in Bollywood?

Have you ever imagined crossing a sarson fieldyour dupatta and with your hair blowing in the wind, towards your 'Raj' who is standing with open arms? You can almost hear the mandolin playing in the background and before I even have to spell it out, you know what music is going to play.

Iconic scene from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.

If you are a child of the late 80s or 90s, chances are you have often imagined yourself romancing in picturesque snow-capped mountains, where the warmth of love is such that time doesn't matter. Well, it goes without saying that your idea of ​​love has been deeply influenced by all the romances you've seen on screen in movies.

Romantic comedies and dramas were a staple of Bollywood for years. Let's talk about “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” or “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” or the biggest hit of 2000 – “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” or even “Aashiqui 2” – the common point of all these blockbusters is the fact that they are These were romantic films. . But look at the trend now! Action seems to be the favored genre with larger than life heroes invading the screens. Romance is more of a sub-theme, with a romantic song thrown in for a few minutes. With multiple films released in a single week, only two or three are romantic dramas. Does this mean romance in Bollywood is dead?

PUBLIC NOT OPEN TO ROM-COMS?

“Previously, entertainment options were limited. The only option would be cinema screens. Then there were TV screens and today OTT is also a preferred option. Several avenues have opened up. As a result, for Indian audiences, 70mm has become synonymous with something larger than life. Since the web is bigger, the audience prefers action and the latest hits, 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'Jawan' and 'Animal', are all actions,” feels producer and trade analyst Girish Johar .

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, disagrees. “People feel like romantic comedies don't work and after the pandemic there's a very limited audience for it, which I don't agree with. You know, a good film will always find an audience. You just have to make a good film, make it compelling and people will definitely watch it. The audience is open to watching all genres, but we are stuck with the idea of ​​what will work and what won't work,” he believes.

Sudhanshu Saria, national award-winning director and producer, Four Line Films, says, “The fact that our industry has relegated romantic comedies as a genre to the digital arena has definitely hurt the genre. Reduced scope for theater means lower revenue, and this “discourages” both stars and producers. Saria is gearing up for the release of 'Sanaa' with Radhika Madan and will also be directing 'Ulajh' with Janhvi Kapoor.

Girish Johar adds, “A few romantic comedies like ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkar’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have performed well at the box office. There were also romantic dramas. The audience needs something different to come to the screens and watch these films. »

Talking about 'Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Adarsh ​​noted that the films did well, but both also boasted of big names: 'It wasn't like if people were experimenting with new faces or something. When you have big names associated with a film, obviously, you tend to believe that this genre works. But the problem is that people don't make romantic comedies or dramas like they used to. Hopefully things will improve with time.

Yatharth Chauhan, who is a film enthusiast, misses watching romantic comedies on the big screen. He said: “It’s a bittersweet emotion. Of course, I miss Bollywood romantic comedies. Unfortunately, I am taken back twenty years to choose my favorites: “Hum Tum”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Jab We Met”, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”. How did we suddenly stop making good romantic comedies after the 2000s? »

He also adds, “The cult following of ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ among Gen Z should prove how popular this genre is if supported well. However, even this was published ten years ago. I think the biggest stars of this generation should not hesitate to make romantic comedies, they must take this responsibility.

WHAT IS BOLLYWOOD MISSING?

However, if we look at the popularity of swoon-worthy K-dramas, it will tell us a different story. There is a good portion of the audience that is open to watching romantic comedies. Even in the South, films like “Sita Ramam” and “Hi Nanna”, which focused on romance, performed well. So, what is missing in Bollywood?

Taran Adarsh ​​believes: “We are missing so many things and so many departments. We don't believe in our own beliefs, it's just chance. Studios dictate terms today. It never happened like that. I mean, I started my career in the 70s. The biggest filmmakers, from Raj Kapoor to Manmohan Desai to Prakash Mehra, used to dictate terms. Finance people would never say you have to do this or do that! They wouldn't even say that you were throwing him away or not throwing that person away. They had their own conviction, they had their own appeal and they were very sure of what they wanted. Today, filmmakers depend solely on studios and the money they give them, and it’s all about business.”

Sudhanshu Saria adds, “Also, romantic comedies have always been difficult to write and require the charisma of stars to work. But it’s also cyclical. Once the genre starts clicking, producers and stars will follow suit and our writers will be more than eager to write these stories.

ARE ROM-COMS MAKING A RETURN?

Many generations have learned the definition of love after watching Bollywood romances. So, will future generations be deprived of it? This seems unlikely!

In fact, many are rooting for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's success in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Adarsh ​​hopes, “It is important that the film performs respectably at the box office. But even if it doesn't work, some trust could be built. »

“As an industry, we hope that 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' succeeds. The promotions have been strong and the music is also loved by everyone. So I hope it can get off to a good start,” says Johar.

He adds: “If you see the lineup, there are a few romantic comedies and dramas planned. It's not like there aren't any. But there has to be something different to offer and, more importantly, the film has to be entertaining.

Are production houses ready to invest in romantic comedies or romantic dramas? “Even though larger-than-life action films seem to dominate the box office these days, romantic comedies will never go out of style in Indian cinema. The classic blend of romance, comedy and music has given us entertaining and heartfelt stories through the ages and, not forgetting, some of the biggest blockbusters and most iconic films, like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. At Roy Kapur Films, we are always on the lookout for those special, wholesome romantic comedies that not only touch the hearts of the audience but also leave them with a smile on their face – which is what going to the movie is all about. movie theater ! » says Malvika Khatri, who heads the film business at Roy Kapur Films.

Well, just like in real life, you'll probably have to be a little more patient to find love on screen too. Love may come late, but we can't lose hope!