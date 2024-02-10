Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film lacks spark and earns Rs 6.5 crore | bollywood news





THE Shahid Kapoor and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Kriti Sanon, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics on Friday. This is also reflected in the commercial performance of the film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned Rs 6.5 crore on the first day of its release. The film should take advantage of Valentine's Day week. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.92% on Friday. The film marks the debut of directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, andalso stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Shahid plays a robotic scientist who eventually marries Kriti's character, SIFRA, an intelligent female robot, whose name stands for “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation”. Shahid's latest play the exit was Jersey. The film, released in 2022, opened with Rs 2.93 crore. The film earned Rs 19.68 crore in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. The jersey was a remake of the 2019 National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Shahid's highest-grossing film remains 2019's Kabir Singh, which opened to Rs 20 crore and ended its run with nearly Rs 280 crore at the level national. Kriti has just made two major bombs at the box office. His last film was Ganapath, opposite Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The film collected Rs 2.5 crore on the opening day and completed its theatrical run with Rs 13 crore. Kriti was also seen in Om Rauts Adipurush, opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya two stars and called it a mish-mash of genres. Part of the review read: For a film that aims to be family entertainment, there are some ridiculous sequences featuring men looking at low-cut blouses and breasts and some distasteful woman jokes. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

