Sanjay Gupta Slams Bollywood Actors for Their Exorbitant Fees: This Needs to Change!







In a recent article, the director talked about the actors charging exorbitant fees for films that do not even manage to recover their remuneration. Sanjay Gupta shared on X, “The first weekend box office times two is usually the first week collection. The lifetime revenue of most films is lower than the heroes' fees.

This post appears to have been triggered after it was reported that Hrithik Roshan billed over Rs 85 crore Fighter, Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 20 crore while the total collection of the film stands at Rs 189 crore in India. Shahid Kapoor- Critical I say The film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also underperformed on the first day, collecting only Rs 6.5 crore, which perhaps also made Sanjay Gupta share his thoughts on the box office collection.

