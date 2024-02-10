Salman Khan QUITS his next Bollywood film?





Salman Khan (Instagram) Mumbai: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya gave Bollywood some of its most famous films, including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Haihas, which made news again. Their last collaboration, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, was a commercial success. However, their latest venture, Prem Ki Shaadi, hit a creative roadblock. Last year, Sooraj Barjatya, the filmmaker, confirmed that he would be directing Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman and even teased fans with his iconic character. Fans were once again excited to see Prem's grace on the big screens. However, it seems their plans have hit a roadblock. The film was supposed to release this year, but Salman and Sooraj reportedly canceled it. According to reports, Salman left the film due to creative differences with director Sooraj Barjatya. Although revisions to the script took place, the two men disagreed on several key points. The film's storyline and vision became a subject of controversy, reportedly resulting in the decision to part ways. It is now being said that Sooraj is completely reworking his original idea and might cast younger actors like Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh to replace Salman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/salman-khan-quits-his-upcoming-bollywood-film-2974961/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos