Can women in Bollywood be compared to those in Hollywood?

India's Hindi film industry, Bollywood, is based in the country's financial capital, Mumbai. The name Bollywood is a compound of the words Bombay, the former name of the city of Mumbai, and Hollywood, the glitzy and successful American film industry.

The name Bollywood was coined in the 1970s to make one of the world's most successful industries more palatable to Western audiences.

But is it possible to compare Bollywood to Hollywood, especially when it comes to women working in cinema?

The short answer is “no”, according to Priyanka Singh, a lecturer in film studies specializing in authorship and the representation of women in Indian cinema at the University of Leeds. “In India, cinema is like a religion.”

The early days of Indian nation building

In their early years, Bollywood and Hollywood films had very different goals and objectives, as well as different audiences, and as a result, the representation of women on screen was different.

Bollywood was only a few decades older than India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947, and cinema had a heavy burden to bear.

Films of the time reflected the government's strong socialist agenda and the glorification of tireless farmers and women as the personification of Indian ideals.

“Mother India” (1957) tells the story of a woman who emerges from extreme poverty and untold hardship to lead a life where she flourishes and in a country that has progressed. A land she refuses to leave until she is resurrected.

This representation was weighed down by the task of setting an example, by describing the qualities of the so-called perfect woman.

The beginnings of Hollywood: disruptive young ladies

A world apart, in Hollywood, far from highlighting the values ​​of a nation, the darlings of Hollywood were stirring up the traditional Christian values ​​of the United States.

Hollywood has become America's favorite escapist art. In the 1920s and 1930s, female protagonists equally scandalized both sexes.

In these stories, women used sex to be rich and happy, as in “Babyface” (1933).

Soon after, the “Golden Age of Hollywood” saw their successors either titillate audiences, make them fall in love, or both.

Nowadays, there are ground rules on Bollywood film sets that have created a safe space for consent during intimate scenes, but in the 1980s and 1990s, described as the dark ages of Hindi cinema, Women were depicted as wives, mothers, prostitutes or morbidly obese. in order to attract cheap laughter from the audience.

Reflecting on that era, when performances were devoid of checks and balances, Singh told DW: “Ethics need to be defined when it comes to cinema in India.”

Feminine: “Not necessarily feminine”

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, female leads were now saving space missions, as in “Alien” (1971), or quietly busting psychopaths in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), or were literally on a roll, as we saw him in “Thelma and Louise” (1991).

In Bollywood, feminism had a different place.

Low-budget films like “Manthan” (1976), “Mirch Masala” (1986) and “Arth” (1982) remained the preserve of a handful of filmmakers and their clique of film school graduates forming what we call parallel cinema. resonance with the masses.

“Indian independent cinema is so far ahead of its time,” where “authorship has become really important,” Singh told DW.

Although the idea that “feminine” does not necessarily mean “feminine” arrived in both sectors, they were projected differently.

The searing social commentary on the wife or mother, the invisible heroes of Indian homes, was almost entirely narrated by men.

For example, “Astitva” (2000) and “Lajja” (2001) were conceptualized, directed and produced by men.

More recent Bollywood films like “Queen” (2013), “Piku” (2015) and “Thappad” (2022), all stories of uncompromising young women, have brought lasting change.

The female-led, female-led Hollywood wave

Lovers of mainstream Hollywood came together as producers, directors, screenwriters and exchanged roles.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig reuniting for the historical film “Barbie” (2023) is the latest example.

Yet a predominantly male domain, Hollywood's top studios produce multi-million dollar superhero films with female protagonists clad in skin-tight silicone costumes that belie all realistic depictions.

“Wonder Woman” (2017), “Cat Woman” (2004) and “Black Widow” (2021) remain pin-up favorites.

Bollywood's record-breaking successes in recent times have been built on the backs of commercially successful heroines literally on their knees.

The male protagonists of “Kabir Singh” (2019) and now “Animal” (2023) base their power and relevance on their brutality and misogyny.

The objectification of women in Bollywood, as much as we would like to consider it a thing of the past, continues to rear its head.