Aamir Khan convinced that Mona Singh's auditions are not used to judge actors after he complained about Laal Singh Chaddha's audition; revealed he auditioned for Secret Superstar | Bollywood News





Actor Mona Singh worked with Aamir Khan twice, first in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots and later in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Working with the star, Mona learned why an actor should never personally participate in auditions, even after proving their mettle through their work. Aamir also revealed to Mona that he had to audition for the 2017 film Secret Superstar. During her recent interaction with Entertainment Live, Mona shared the conversation she had with Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist'. She said: “We were talking during the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha. I didn't give many auditions after Jassi. I used to have shows without auditions. So, I was wondering why someone was calling me for an audition. I used to take it personally ki inko bharosa nahin hai ki audition ke liye bula rahe hain (they don't trust me because they call me for audition) So, I told Aamir sir that they had called me for Laal Singh's audition but I don't feel comfortable with auditions. That's when Aamir Khan explained to Mona Singh that being asked to audition shouldn't be taken “personally” and that actors should also think about filmmakers who need to be sure if an actor would suit the role or not. The Lagaan star told him, “You should also think about the creators. They need to see if you look like the character or not. What is your accent? If you match it a little as well, the creators make sure that you can carry out the character. But if it doesn't fit at all, they find out during the audition itself. This doesn't mean you're good or bad. Nobody judges you. They only see whether or not they will get their character in the actor. Read also | Mona Singh Reveals Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin's Salary Was a Shock; got a raise less than a month after the shows happened: I called my parents from the STD booth and just cried Everything Aamir said made sense to Mona and she thought, “This is a very good thing. I unnecessarily take auditions personally. Aamir sir opened my mind for auditions. Now, whenever Jassi fame Jaissi Koi Nahin gets calls for auditions, she does them without any inhibitions. To convince Mona that auditions are not a parameter to judge someone's worth, Aamir also told her that he had auditioned for Advait Chandan's secret superstar. “I asked Advait ki jhuth toh nahi bola (I checked with Advait if Aamir lied to me). Advait replied, “No, I can show you the tape too. We have her audition tapes,'” Mona shared. Mona Singh was last seen in the Netflix series Kaala Paani. She also received praise for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Made In Heaven. Currently, she is filming a film and three shows. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

