Mithun Chakraborty's son shares health update as actor hospitalized | Bollywood





Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report According to India Today, sources close to the actor said that he felt uncomfortable, after which he was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. His family has now responded and called it a routine check. Read also : When Mithun Chakraborty's hospital photo surfaced online, his son Mimoh Chakraborty clarified 'he is fine' Mithun Chakraborty Health: The actor has reportedly been hospitalized in Kolkata. (File photo/PTI) Mithun Chakraborty's family reacts His eldest son Mimoh Chakraborty said indianexpress.com, He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it's a routine check-up. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now According to news agency PTI, officials at Kolkata hospital, where Mithun is undergoing treatment, said the actor had undergone an MRI and further tests were underway. “Mithun Chakraborty was admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide more details later,” the hospital spokesperson said. The actor-turned-BJP leader was rushed to the hospital around 10:30 am. “The MRI reports are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuromedical specialist, a doctor at the hospital told PTI. The actor was in Kolkata for the shooting of Shastri. Padma Bhushan by Mithun Chakraborty Mithun, who was last seen as a judge on reality show Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee, received a Padma Award, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2024. In a interview with ETimes last month, Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, expressed his happiness for Mithun's Padma Bhushan and said, “I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honor to experience this proud moment.” Dad truly deserves this award and I am very grateful to our government and institutions for honoring Dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood. “ Mithun Chakraborty, who has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil, among other Indian languages, had said he couldn't believe when he first learned that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan. In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya and whose career spans around five decades, said: “After a lot of struggle and hard work, I finally received such an honor… It's a feeling I can't express. I dedicate it to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love. Mithun is among the 17 Padma Bhushan recipients this year. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

