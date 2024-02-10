Rock star Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed, actor suffered from heart disease for years





The cause of death of Rocky actor Carl Weathers has been officially revealed. Carl, who was best known for playing the villainous Apollo Creed in Rocky films, died on February 2 at the age of 76. According to the death certificate obtained by The Blast, Carl died of “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” after suffering from heart problems for years. The cause of his death was known a week after he died in his sleep at his home in Venice, California, at 12:18 a.m. According to his death certificate, the actor died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The documents also stated that he had suffered from a heart condition for years. His death, however, was declared “natural” by investigators. Ozzy Osbourne slams anti-Semite Kanye West for using 'War Pigs' sample: 'I don't want any association with him' Weathers' death was confirmed by his manager. His manager Matt Luber said in a statement: “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend. The former NFL player has made his mark in Hollywood with his phenomenal acting skills. Carl Weathers began his acting career with small roles in films such as Friday Foster, Bucktown and others. He made his big breakthrough with Sylvester Stallone Rocky. In the film, he played the antagonist, Apollo Creed. He then reprized his role in the three sequels, Rocky II, Rocky III And Rocky IV. Over a career spanning decades, Weathers has been involved in many acclaimed projects such as Predator, Happy Gilmore And The Mandalorian among others. In 2021, the actor was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The Mandalorian. Weathers is survived by his two sons with his ex-wife, Mary Ann Castle.

