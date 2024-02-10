Kiwi actresses heading to Hollywood – Spy

Rose McIver, Lydia Peckham and Morgana O'Reilly are among the wealth of New Zealand talent making waves in Hollywood.

The film is directed by James Vanderbilt and Peckham plays Lila, a young journalist who covers the Nuremberg trials. Honored to be part of such an incredible story, Peckham wrote on Instagram about the role.

Fellow Kiwi Oscar winner Crowe will play one of the trial's most infamous Nazi figures: Adolf Hitler's right-hand man and convicted war criminal Hermann Gring.

Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsodywill play Douglas Kelly, the psychiatrist in charge of arrested Nazi leaders.

Salt burnRichard E. Grant and Nine complete strangers Michael Shannon also makes the all-star list.

Peckham, 28, who trained at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School, has played several roles, including in Netflix. Cowboy Bebopand a leading role in Twentieth Century Foxs Kingdom of the Planet of the Apeswhich she finished filming in Sydney early last year.

She and fellow Kiwi Sara Wiseman, her co-star in the new Planet of the Apes film, would be excited about the film's release in May.

Peckham's big news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Mean moms star Morgana OReilly last month, on her starring role in the third season of The White Lotus.

O'Reilly, 38, is heading to Thailand in late fall to film the next series of the multi-Emmy award-winning series created by Mike White, and will co-star alongside famous Hollywood names including Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey.

Peckham, Wiseman and OReilly are all represented by Johnson & Laird Management. Imogen Johnson tells To spy their successes are the result of a lot of hard work, dedication and perseverance of their talent.

O'Reilly, who has had her fair share of major casting disappointments, said the first thing she told her agent about the Lotus the role was Are you sure?

“It’s a tough road with lots of setbacks along the way but, as you can see with these Kiwi actresses, our people are performing on the world stage with the brightest and the best,” Johnson said.

Other Johnson & Laird Kiwi talents who have recently been making buzz in Hollywood news include Jess Hong, Rose McIver, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Sophie McIntosh.

Hong, 29, familiar to local TVNZ audiences Creamerywill become a global celebrity late next month when she stars in the Netflix sci-fi series. 3 Body Problem.

The series, co-created by David Benioff and D..Weiss of Game Of Thronesfeatures an alien civilization on the brink of destruction that picks up a signal from Earth and plans an invasion.

Next week, the former Shortland Street star McIntosh, 27, to appear on big screen in movie about plane crash No way to go up. When oxygen runs out and the dangers of the ocean take hold, it becomes a story of a fight for survival.

McIver, 35, took to the red carpet last month at the Golden Globes, where she was presenting, and debuted her baby bump to the world in a pale pink Gucci dress.

The Hollywood-based Kiwi, who married Australian entertainer George Byrne in Santa Barbara early last year, is bringing her third series of the raunchy comedy to CBS. Ghosts this week. Fans can tune in on TVNZ+.

Fans of Castle-Hughes, 33, who moved his base from the US to Godzone last year, can watch his latest season of FBI: Most Wanted which comes out this week on Neon.