We won't be ignored: London's Michelin-starred West African restaurants | Restaurants

OhTwo West African restaurants in central London became among the newest recipients of Michelin stars on Monday. Chishuru and Akoko, both based in Fitzrovia and run by Nigerian-born chefs, pride themselves on their creative, modern approach to West African cuisine, a collection of regional cuisines that have received little recognition outside their communities in the past.

Adejok Bakare, from Chishuru, also became the first black woman in the UK to receive a star, the second in the world, and, in tribute to the region of northern Nigeria she grew up in, named the restaurant after a Hausa word meaning the silence that descends on the table when the food arrives is a clue to its culture's positively reverential approach to food. Food is spiritual to her, confirms her business partner, Matt Paice, describing how she fired an Italian chef for swearing at the food while he was preparing it.

Aji Akokomi of Akoko also earned a star for her elegant and refined take on West African food, a term that encompasses 17 countries on the continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Chad and Mali. That said, chefs are reluctant to define their cuisine according to national boundaries; these are culinary traditions that predate the imperial borders, Akokomi explains, where different regions borrow from each other. The food is defined by its smokiness, heat and intensely savory umami flavors like slow cooking onions, peppers, tomatoes and spices to form rich, concentrated bases for common dishes with almost endless variations, like rice jollof, egusi soup, peanut stew, skewers marinated in spicy peanut sauce, and fufu, which Akokomi describes as an edible spoon, one of the few pounded root vegetables used to prepare soups and stews.

Bakare fuses styles from the three regions of modern-day Nigeria, the heat of Yoruba food, the complex spices of Igbo dishes and the fire cooking of northern Hausa communities. As Paice says, Nigerian food doesn't really exist; West Africa seems more appropriate.

Michelin stars recognize excellence in gastronomy and remain largely awarded to white male chefs. The symbolism of Bakare and Akokomi attributed to them this year is undoubtedly long overdue. Still, says chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa of Tatale, a traveling West African restaurant with which he travels the world, it's the right kind of progress for a cuisine or set of cuisines that 450 million people across the world as their own. I was overjoyed when I heard the news, he told me.

Like Bakare and Akokomi, who had previously worked in human resources and IT respectively, Brenya-Mensa is largely self-taught and grew up in a Ghanaian family in south London where his mother put him to work in the kitchen . When you enter the professional kitchen outside of the food industry, you're not bound by its rules, he says. I don't know the theory, so I do what I love and, more often than not, people love it.

Aji Akokomi, founder of Akoko. Photograph: Pl Hansen/The Observer

The original Chishuru location was in Brixton Village and opened shortly before the pandemic; the menu quickly became a set menu, designed to guide diners through unfamiliar ingredients and dishes, aromatic spices such as ouda and grains of paradise, or things like Sinasir (fermented rice cake), me me (fermented bean cake) and the heart (a fish and tomato stew). When local food critic Jay Rayner arrived just before the second lockdown, he gave it a rave review. It’s a part of the community on a plate, he writes, a part that has too often been overlooked, including by me.

Paice agrees, identifying critics as key gatekeepers to public awareness of restaurants; When Chishuru reopened last year in Fitzrovia, a more refined version of its predecessor Brixton, ready to rival all the best restaurants in central London, he noticed that establishments which had opened at the same time were getting far more reviews . Landlords are another potential obstacle. We're now on the fourth site we've had our offering on, and he says the others just haven't seen the business potential in high-end West African food.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Recipes from all our starred chefs, seasonal culinary ideas and restaurant reviews. Receive our best culinary writings every week Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Brenya-Mensa would like to see greater recognition of West African food in a wider price range. He also notes that West African cuisine recognized by Michelin does not exist, to his knowledge, outside the capital, although of course more casual places exist, notably in Birmingham and Manchester.

Michelin has helped bring it to the mainstream with disposable income, but he cites Chukus, which serves Nigerian tapas in Tottenham, Little Baobab, a Senegalese cafe in Peckham, and pop-ups like Flygerians and his own , Tatale, as examples of cooks who have set out to introduce West African cuisine, often in creative interpretations, to a wider audience. Brenya-Mensa believes British palates have become more adventurous, helped by chefs like Yotam Ottolenghi, who introduced them to many new flavors, but even more so, he says, we are a wave of restaurateurs who refuse to be ignored. We think our food is great, it's what we do, we're uncompromising about it and it deserves to be recognized alongside the best of the rest.