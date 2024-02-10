OTA production tells of late romance





SEQUIM — The cast and crew of Olympic Theater Arts' upcoming production, “The Last Romance,” seek to see how love can bring hope and happiness to the twilight of people's lives. “It seems perfect for Sequim,” said director Cathy Dodd. “It’s a lot like life, with lots of ups and downs, joys and fears, especially as we get older. “I fell in love with (the show) because getting older and falling in love isn’t always the norm for people that age.” Widower Ralph (Pat Owens) is recovering on a routine dog walk when he meets Carol (Sharon DelaBarre) and develops a crush. The former opera singer feels reinvigorated but he must overcome Carol's hesitations and overcome the jealousy of his sister Rose (Rozlyn Rouse) to regain his lost happiness. “The Last Romance” plays this weekend and two more Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 25 at the OTA Assembly Hall at 414 N. Sequim Ave. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.olympictheatrearts.org or call 360-683-7326 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. OTA held a preview of the 2024 season in October that included a 5-minute scene from “The Last Romance” with Owens and DelaBarre as a favor to Dodd, she said, and they performed it so well that she asked them to audition for the full show. “I think it's incredibly touching for anyone over 50 and for young people to see that there is life after 40,” DelaBarre said. Owens likes that it “shows that there is hope for someone who is in a romantic relationship at 80,” he said. “The Last Romance” is by Joe DiPietro. His assistant director Steve Fisher. Dodd returns to OTA after directing “The Immigrant Garden — Letters” in 2019, when she worked with DelaBarre. She defended the play to the OTA production committee for its unconventional and unpredictable nature. “The ending is not what you might think,” she said. “It doesn’t end like a Hallmark movie.” “I think you're going to laugh and cry and it's not done in a way that's gross,” Dodd said. “It’s clever humor.” Owens agrees, saying the ending is another reason he was drawn to the series because “it's not all tied up in an arc.” Part of the show shows Ralph reflecting on his younger self (Shawn McDaniel, a high school student from Port Angeles) while trying to become an opera singer. “I find (Ralph) very human,” Dodd said. “He’s funny and very real. “All of a sudden he sees this woman and becomes a teenager again.” Dodd said that through Ralph's humor, kindness and perseverance, he was able to wear her down and get her to open up more. “It’s a heartwarming story,” she said. “It’s one of those shows that you leave with a little hope for the future, a little happiness, a little more optimistic than when you arrived.”





