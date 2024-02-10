Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata

Guwahati, February 10: Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after falling ill during the shooting of Shastri on Saturday.

He was admitted to a private hospital near EM Bypass around 9am on Saturday in a critical condition.

Sources said the veteran actor suffered severe chest pain during filming and almost fell to the ground.

According to hospital sources, he was in a somewhat depressed state. An MRI was performed to assess his physical condition. His report has not yet arrived.

Mithun is admitted under the guidance of neuromedicine specialist Dr Sanjay Bhowmik at the hospital's ITU in bed number 128 of the intensive care unit.

The 73-year-old veteran actor is being treated in hospital.

Mithun was rushed to the hospital in his own car accompanied by his co-actor Soham Chakraborty.

According to sources, a part of the actor's body has become very weak.

He is currently busy shooting for the film 'Shastri'. In this film, Mithun and Debashree will be captured in a single frame after many years.

