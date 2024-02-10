How Aupen bags came from nowhere to become Hollywood's hottest accessory





They add: The designers really wanted [Aupen] being the product and the design above all else. The design has to be strong enough to market, to attract celebrities, and that's all they have to worry about. They don't have to worry about their camera angles. The relationship between the co-founders, the business manager and the founding designer also seems to reflect the principle of fukinsei: the business manager, who lives in Singapore, teamed up with his long-time friend, the Brooklyn-based founding designer, to launch the business in 2022. As the designer refined the Fearless, each edition slightly smoother and more fluid than the last, the business director worked to get the bags into the hands of America's most prominent consumers. Sleek, organic design meets marketing genius: the perfect balance. Using the sales director's experience in luxury fashion marketing (they previously worked at an agency that introduced American and European brands to Asian markets), Aupen seeks the ever-elusive middle ground between luxury and fast fashion. They applauded Telfar's bag security program, which democratized the drop model, ensuring that everyone who wanted to buy the Telfar shopper.ka Bushwick Birkincould get their hands on one. Likewise, Aupen does not plan to discontinue any styles or release limited editions. As long as there is demand, the director says, they will continue to produce each collection. Aupen is seasonless and we want it to be inclusive, they add. We want people to be able to afford it and not like it, afford it and then resell it. Aupen will also expand beyond handbags. The brand launched jewelry in late 2023 and has so far found fans among the loyal It girls it previously courted, including Dakota Johnson, who was spotted in a pair of Wave ($140) of earrings while promoting it Saturday Night Live episode earlier this year. The designer collective doesn't follow traditional structure, the business director explains, referring to fashion's brutal schedules that have caused so many designers to burn out. Now, the designer collective may be seeing that there is a gap in the market for this particular trend that no other brand is doing. But it's not like they have to follow a show schedule or Fashion Week. It's great because they can have three SKUs, but we know that's what [customers] to want. With more categories in the pipeline, including clothing and footwear, Aupen hopes to see even greater success with its unconventional, eco-luxury model. It's not yet clear whether the young brand will sink or swim, but it's clear that it's not afraid of a little risk. Or PETA. Sam Reed is Charm's entertainment editor.

